A video of Regina Daniels smoking different substances at a party has surfaced online amid the ongoing allegations against her

In the clip, the actress was seen sitting beside someone close to her, whose identity stirred murmurs among viewers

After taking a puff from one of the substances handed to her, it was taken away, and another was given to her to smoke

Amid allegations from her husband that she uses substances, an old video of Regina Daniels has resurfaced online.

While reacting to the viral clip of his wife crying over alleged domestic violence, Senator Ned Nwoko claimed that the actress was under the influence of substances and needed to be taken to rehab.

Fans react to old video of Regina Daniels smoking amid Ned Nwoko's allegation. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Just hours after his statement, an old video showing the mother of two smoking heavily began making the rounds online.

In the recording, Regina was seen sitting with a group of people, puffing from what appeared to be different substances while sipping an alcoholic drink.

Man sits beside Regina Daniels as she smokes



In the viral video, a man was seated beside the actress, seemingly giving instructions on what she should smoke. At some points, he was seen whispering to her, although his words were inaudible.

Blogger reveals the man’s identity



Fans advise Regina Daniels over smoking video. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to a blogger, the man beside Regina is allegedly a high-ranking Nigerian politician who has made his mark in his constituency.

He was accused of influencing the actress’s behaviour, drawing backlash from fans who blamed him for her current predicament.

This is not the first time a video of Regina Daniels smoking has gone viral. A few weeks ago, she was also seen smoking in the presence of her siblings.

See the video here:

Fans drag man beside Regina Daniels

Fans didn't spare the man who helped Regina Daniels to become an addict to substance, Here are comments from fans below:

@mkpurumma_ijeuru said:

"It pains me because she had the fame, connection, talent that could have nurtured her to be a great single woman. I wish her well in all of this. She will definitely pull through."

@ruth_vincent stated:

"He even asked her to drop the shisha and ordered Igbo for her chai Agidi man with a wicked heart spit."



@nuella_daniels16 shared:

"So because he allowed it means he shouldn’t complain when it’s getting out of hand? He was wrong for hitting her but stop making it look like she’s innocent. She is no longer a child and has kids now. For the sake of her kids, she needs to go to rehab."



@ellauche_wigtools reacted:

"Things dey really sup ooo."

@butter_and_creamdelight commented:

"Omo I hope her mother is happy? All because of what?"

@niyi_obinrin shared:

"I can't even close my mouth omoo."

@uticals_wellness wrote:

"When you hang out with men, they will ask you what you want and even try to sweet mouth you to take other stuff that are strong to make you high. I’m sure 70% have experienced this. Remember home, remember yourself, remember your loved ones."

Regina Daniels gets diamond on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had shared a video of her expensive gift online when she was marking her birthday. She received a diamond jewellery, specially made with her two sons' picture ion the pendant.

Source: Legit.ng