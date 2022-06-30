Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito, has now broken his silence on her crashed marriage with JJC Skillz

Taking to social media, the young boy noted that he had been speaking the truth when he has spoken on Funke and JJC marriage earlier in the year

Recall that Benito made headlines when he claimed Funke was not what people thought of her and that living with them was a horror

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito, has finally spoken up on the news of her crashed marriage with his father, JJC Skillz.

Taking to his official Instagram page, @benito.b.andrews, the teenager shared his thoughts on the news of their separation.

Benito seemed to get validation from the ended union and noted that he was speaking the truth when he talked about the celebrity marriage.

Funke Akindele's stepson Benito speaks on crashed marriage. Photos: @benito.b.andrews, @jjcskillz

In a post shared on his Instagram story, he wrote:

“I spoke the truth.”

Benito speaks on Funke Akindele's crashed marriage. Photo: @benito.b.andrews

Recall that Benito made headlines a few months ago after he opened up on there being trouble in Funke Akindele and JJC’s marriage.

According to him, the actress is not who people think she is and living with them was a horror.

Nigerians speak on Benito’s reaction to Funke and JJC’s split

Read what some internet users had to say about the young boy’s post below:

Angelj4389:

“Common shut your mouth....just open mouth wa dey talk nonsense.”

Goldbaby17:

“This boy's interference in the marriage must have contributed in one way or the other. The boy is very I'll mannered. Let me ask him, why did his father marry Funke instead of his mum, since his mum is good and Funk's is bad. When a woman is overly stretched beyond her elastic limit, either she breaks or bounces back. #freefunkeakindele.”

Jay_alvah:

“People rejoicing over someone's pain..what are world.”

Okm_herbal:

“My own marriage will work.”

Mrs_jawando:

“Congratulations to you and your mum.”

Sir_eltee:

“Can we just give justice to everybody so people can stop reacting? Those about to set ring light should chill.”

Iron_syd:

“E be like Funke Na really bad person oh, because all of these people cannot be lying I guess.”

Goldstringz:

“U did Jare, both world fans no let u talk.”

