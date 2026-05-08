A lady celebrated as she finally bagged her bachelor's degree from the National Open University of Nigeria after six years

She opened up about how her journey at the National Open University lasted for six years instead of four years

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A lady celebrated as she successfully bagged her degree from the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she waited six years before rounding up her education at the university, instead of four years.

A lady bags a degree from the National Open University after 6 years and hails her husband. Photo: @seyiadewunmi

Source: TikTok

NOUN student bags degree, shares experience

Identified as @seyiadewunmi on TikTok, the lady shared her experience in school, which included sleepless nights.

She also hailed her husband for his support and care during the journey.

The woman said:

"4 years turned to 6… but we finally made it 🎓✨ From sleepless nights to stressful days, from tough exams that almost broke me to the heavy school fees every single semester… this journey was anything but easy. Studying at NOUN tested my patience, my strength, and my faith.

"There were moments I wanted to give up. Moments when finances were tight, when the stress felt overwhelming, when it seemed like the finish line kept moving further away… even after signing out 2 years ago, the wait wasn’t easy. But through it all, I kept going.

"Today, I celebrate not just a certificate, but resilience. I celebrate every tear, every late-night reading, every sacrifice, every delay that didn’t defeat me. To myself — thank you for not quitting when it got hard.

"To my husband — thank you for standing by me, supporting me, and believing in this journey even when it felt impossible. This is proof that delayed is not denied. Convocation finally done and dusted 🎉 We made it!"

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's graduation from NOUN

Olatunji Ayinla 03 said:

"A big congratulations to you wish you more success more grace more achievements."

ifeoluwanikebaby said:

"Congratulations my darling cousin."

ope Loma end story mi said:

"congratulations dear."

A lady sends a message to her husband as she bags a degree after 6 years. Photo: @seyiadewunmi

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng