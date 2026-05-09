Popular Christian leader and Daystar co-founder Joni Lamb has passed away at the age of 65 after health complications

Legit.ng reports that tributes poured in from leaders and fans mourning the late Lamb's impact on Christian broadcasting

Daystar TV plans to continue its mission following Lamb's legacy and vision for the famous digital network

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Texas, United States - Joni Lamb, cofounder and president of the evangelical Christian TV network Daystar, has died. She was 65.

According to Hindustan Times, Lamb had been privately battling serious health issues before suffering a back injury that significantly worsened her condition in recent days.

Daystar TV co-founder Joni Lamb dies in the United States. Photo credit: @Protestia

Source: Twitter

CBS News also noted the sad update.

On Thursday, May 7, Daystar Television officially announced Joni Lamb’s passing on X (formerly Twitter).

The Christian broadcaster said Lamb "has gone home to be with the Lord" following complications linked to her declining health. According to the network, she had chosen to handle many of her medical struggles privately before the recent injury escalated the situation.

The statement added:

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private."

The Daystar Board of Directors praised her faith, leadership and legacy in a statement.

"Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning," the Daystar board said. "We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind."

Lamb's allies, fans react to her death

Meanwhile, Daystar viewers, Lamb's family, friends, and associates are mourning the death of the televangelist. Lamb's demise has prompted an outpouring of tributes.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X below:

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X:

"Sara and I send our deepest condolences and wishes for peace and comfort to the family of Joni Lamb, a great Christian leader, broadcaster and founder of the Daystar television network that carries her legacy."

Franklin Graham, the president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote on X on Friday, May 8:

"My deepest condolences to the family of Joni Lamb, who passed away yesterday at the age of 65."

American televangelist Andrew Wommack wrote on X on Friday, May 8:

"Honouring the Life and Legacy of Joni Lamb

"Yesterday, Joni Lamb was promoted to glory. Joni had remained private about the physical struggles she was experiencing in recent months, but a fall aggravated the problems, and on May 7, Joni got to see Jesus face to face. She is more alive than ever, and I’m sure she is rejoicing like never before.

"The Daystar Television Network released a statement that Joni had plans in place for the continuation of the network, so it will continue its mission of broadcasting the Gospel all over the world."

Wommack continued:

"Joni was a friend to Jamie and me. She often told me that she prayed for my boys daily. I’ve been privileged to be one of the broadcasters on Daystar since 2002. Joni ministered at Charis Bible College and visited with us in our home. She will be missed, but the seeds she has planted will continue to grow in the lives of multiplied millions all over the world.

"Please pray that the transition will go smoothly, and that the Lord will comfort all those who were close to Joni and give them wisdom about how to continue the wonderful ministry that Marcus and Joni birthed."

He added on X:

"I pray this serves as a wake-up call and reminder that each of us is just passing through this life. Joni made her life count. She has great rewards in heaven. We need to redeem the time and make sure we are putting first the kingdom of God. It’s only what is done for the glory of God that will last into eternity."

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Source: Legit.ng