A 2023 clip of Regina Daniels choosing between her husband and her father in a life-or-death scenario has resurfaced online

The actress also made another emotional choice between her husband and her mother, long before her marital crisis

The video is gaining renewed attention following her 2025 fallout with Ned Nwoko

A throwback video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has found its way back onto social media.

The resurfaced video, recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time—her husband and her biological father.

What she said back then is now being viewed through the lens of her widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

A 2023 clip of Regina Daniels choosing between her husband and her father in a life-or-death scenario is trending. Photos: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Regina was asked a direct question: if both her father and Ned Nwoko needed a kidney transplant to survive, who would she choose?

Without hesitation, she chose her husband at the time.

Regina explained that she would “prefer to give the father of my children the kidney so that my children can have a future with their dad.”

She added that she would endure the grief of losing her father rather than allow her children to face that pain.

At the time, Regina and Ned were still in what appeared to be a stable marriage, raising their two sons together and frequently sharing cheerful family moments online.

But two years later, their marriage collapsed publicly. Regina accused the politician of domestic abuse, while Nwoko alleged that she struggled with drug and alcohol dependency and needed rehabilitation.

The politician also insisted that he does not want the actresss back in his house.

The resurfaced clip is now trending again as fans compare her past declarations of loyalty with the dramatic shift in their relationship.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@chu_vano

"She said “My children’s father” for her children’s sake! Too deep for y’all to understand or?"

@kennedyexcel:

"This is when Ned be her lord and personal saviour but now she dey call am by his real name Chinedu.."

@adaikwerre:

"She said she would give a kidney to her children’s father because he is a good dad, and she wants her children to grow up with their father in their lives. Fathers are important, and her statement comes from a place of love for her children not as husband himself. If you pay close attention, you’ll understand her point."

@jectimi_comedy:

"no be clear eye she use talk am that time she been take Nkpurumiri before this interview so na Nkpurumiri sense she use talk am now her eyes don clear she no fit donate her kidney to PAPA LOLO again"

Regina Daniels says she would rather have Ned Nwoko stay alive than her father. Photo: Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made a video targeted at Regina Daniels, where she narrated what happened between the actress and her uncle.

According to her, after her uncle provided a service to the actress when she was in distress, the actress has refused to pay up her debt.

She explained the amount that Regina Daniels paid and how mush she was still owing.

Source: Legit.ng