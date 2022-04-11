Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello have finally put breakup rumours to rest

JJC shared a loved up photo of himself with Funke and their twin sons and noted that the devil is a liar

Funke Akindele on the other hand also reacted to JJC’s post and noted that she and the kids also miss him

Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz have now shut down rumours of their marriage facing serious troubles.

News recently made the rounds that the couple might have been facing hard times and it caused a buzz online.

In reaction to the news, JJC has now taken to his official Instagram page to show that all is well with his family.

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele put breakup rumours to rest. Photos: @jjcskillz

The filmmaker posted a photo of himself with Funke and their twin sons and accompanied it with a loved up caption.

He praised his union and noted that family is the only institution that works. JJC also added that despite him being in London at the moment, he misses home.

He then told his wife Funke to have loads of fun with the children because he would see them soon.

He wrote:

“The only rock I know that stays steady and the only institution

I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar.”

Funke Akindele reacts

The popular Nollywood actress also reacted to her husband’s post by calling him darling and saying that she and the kids missed him too.

She wrote:

“Darling. ❤️❤️❤️ thank you. We miss you too.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Read some comments from fans to the development below:

JJC Skillz’s son blasts his stepmom Funke Akindele

Legit.ng earlier reported on how JJC Skillz's son, Benito, blasted his stepmom, Funke Akindele on social media amid rumours of their relationship troubles.

Benito seemed to confirm age long rumours that have been making the rounds about Funke Akindele.

The young man noted that the much loved actress is not actually what people think she is. Not stopping there, Benito added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

