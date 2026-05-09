The founder of Mountain Fire Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, made the frontline of blogs after a video of him surfaced online

In the trending clip, a courageous young girl in the midst of a congregation asked if he beats his wife

Pastor Olukoya responded to the question and went on to speak on the only time he gets angry, triggering reactions

The founder of Mountain Fire Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has stated that he does not beat his wife or anyone else.

In a viral video from an interactive session, a courageous young girl asked the cleric if his long-standing claim of not getting angry since 1974 meant he never fought with or beat his wife.

Pastor Olukoya reacts to shocking domestic violence allegations. Credit: @olukoya

Source: Instagram

Responding calmly, Olukoya said:

“You are correct. I don’t beat my wife. I don’t beat my son. I don’t beat anybody. But if something is not right, we sit down and talk.”

He went further to emphasise that violence in the home is unacceptable, stating:

“If your dad is shouting at your mom and beating your mom, it’s wrong. If you hit your mom and shout at her, it’s wrong. It’s not right.”

The young girl also asked how he handles pressure from friends.

Olukoya replied that he simply ignores or walks away and prays in the Holy Spirit.

The video went viral online, sparking conversations among fans and followers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olukoya offered an explanation on the meaning behind the widely known “Die by Fire” prayer associated with the ministry.

The cleric said the phrase has often been misunderstood outside its spiritual context.

Olukoya made the clarification in a message shared on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

He said the prayer was never intended as a literal expression of violence but as a spiritual declaration aimed at forces believed to obstruct human progress and destiny.

According to him, the prayer targets what he described as invisible challenges that manifest as persistent hardship, spiritual opposition and stagnation.

He explained that it is designed as a call for divine intervention against negative influences confronting individuals and families.

He described the prayer as one that seeks divine action against “evil plantations, stubborn problems, and opposing forces.” Olukoya said the wording aligns with biblical teachings on spiritual warfare, where believers rely on God’s authority to confront affliction and oppression.

MFM founder Olukoya addresses claims of violence in marriage. Credit: @olukoya

Source: Facebook

Rooted in spiritual warfare doctrine

“‘Die by Fire’ is a command for divine judgment against the works of darkness and a release of heaven’s power to enforce freedom,” he explained.

He added that the prayer must be approached with spiritual understanding and personal holiness to be effective.

Olukoya said when properly applied, the prayer serves as a tool for deliverance and restoration. He noted that it is meant to break spiritual barriers and open paths to victory rather than function as a slogan or emotional chant.

The cleric further stated that the prayer reflects key Christian themes such as authority in Christ and triumph over adversity. He encouraged believers to engage it with faith and discipline.

Within Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, the “Die by Fire” prayer has remained a defining element of its prayer culture. It symbolizes an assertive approach to spiritual challenges and a reliance on divine power to overcome them.

MFM founder Olukoya releases scary prophesies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on morning of Thursday, January 2, at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng