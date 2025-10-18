A video of Regina Daniels crying about the alleged violence she is facing in her marriage has surfaced online

In the viral clip, the mother of two claimed she no longer feels safe in the marriage, adding that the violence has become unbearable

Legit.ng could not independently verify if the video was a recent one, as neither the actress nor her husband has addressed the issue as of the time of this report

Fans are worried after seeing a viral video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels crying about her marriage online.

The movie star, who recently celebrated her birthday, was seen in the video being held by some people who were trying to pacify her.

Prayers up for Regina Daniels over viral video. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She was heard saying, "I cannot stand the violence anymore, it is getting too much."

In the background, the voices of some women could be heard urging Regina to calm down and drink water. They later poured water on her head while still holding her.

Some men were seen in the background exchanging words, seemingly on the verge of a fight, before the camera shifted to them.

In the recording, the mother of two screamed, "In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing; in my house, I am a queen."

Another voice was heard making threats, saying, "If anything happens to my sister." People could be heard trying to calm her down.

Regina Daniels' brother defends her

Regina Daniels' brother was also seen in the video, holding a long stick and attempting to confront a man in white.

Fans share take about Regina Daniels over video. Phor credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

They exchanged words while others at the scene tried to stop him. Regina was heard in the background, trying to caution her brother as he ran toward the man.

Later, some security operatives were seen holding the man in white and attempting to restore peace.

Despite the events in the viral video, Legit.ng is not certain if it is an old video or just a skit.

This video comes a few months after rumors surfaced about trouble in the actress's marriage.

She had even deleted her Instagram page and started sharing cryptic messages online. Just a few days ago, Regina Daniels was seen with her sibling, proudly stating that she doesn't play with any of them.

See the video here:

Fans pray for Regina Daniels over video

Fans of the movie star were worried sick about her. They prayed that she is safe and praised her brother for defending her. Here are comments below:

@queendebby91 stated;

"Not all that glitters is gold."

@engrpolitics shared:

"I love that guy on yellow polo rugged you ."



@tonia_big_t wrote:

"Power of brother see the way the brother stand for her sister."



@am_nikkie commented:

"People forget that luxury can’t buy peace. You can have everything and still be fighting for your safety, your sanity, your self-worth."



@ayohpictures reacted:

"Probably having a movie coming up. Don't believe everything u see on social media."

Ned Nwoko praises Wife

Legit.ng had reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event. While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng