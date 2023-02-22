Tonto Dikeh is hell-bent on winning the war she has waged against her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill

The actress turned politician ignored the paper she was served by Churchill's lawyer and dropped another video laden with more secrets about him

The mum of one opened up on how she endured domestic abuse and how she confirmed her son's father was a fraudster

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

For Tonto Dikeh, a cease-and-desist letter is not enough to stop her from finishing the fight she has started with her ex-husband Olkunle Churchill.

The actress turned politician in the past few days has revealed shocking details about what she went through while married to Churchill.

Tonto drops more details about her ex-husband Photo credit: @tontolet/@olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Ignoring court order, Tonto shared another clip on her Instagram page with details of the domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex.

The politician in the post shared pictorial and video evidence of the times she got beat up and had her face battered by Churchill.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tonto added that shortly after she returned from having her son, she caught her ex-husband in his room with a red cloth on his waist, several lighted candles, and a laptop in his hands, after which she confirmed suspicions that he was a fraudster.

The controversial celebrity, who lost a pregnancy after her ex pushed her down three flights of stairs, also added that Churchill's mum was present in some cases where she got beaten up with her blood all over the floor.

Tonto captioned the post with:

"The face of a woman beater, Yahoo boy(INTERNET FR@UDSTER) ritu@list and Li@r.. (ITS PAST 24hours)"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tonto's new revelation

orficiial:

"Wow. Does Tonto really have friends that love her?I’m heavy on the LOVE because if my friends allow me to be this person, they are my ENEMY."

kellydevon_:

"The more receipts, the more dumbfounded I get. It takes a special level of strength to stay strong through this."

anitablackraffiat:

"Drag him very well abeg."

bigunclebabs:

"Charity Saturday is election. If you are not contesting again please use your page to campaign for Peter Obi. We don't have time for all these again."

adekorecreative:

"Chai.. Tonto is really going through a lot."

owo_dada:

"You try leave this man alone nah."

iviemwen:

"If y'all look closely you will see that Tonto has been badly beaten,ND at that point she doesn't even have strength anymoresee eh in anything u do in this life,just try ND marry a kind man who has the fear of God."

jazwigtools:

"Poko abeg nah see what funke Akindele is doing on her page. Election is in few days. Address the public. Nawa ooo free dis guy nah."

Churchill’s wife Rosy Meurer cruises in ‘beer parlour’ amid messy drama

With how viral the messy and tell-it-all fight between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has been, one would expect his wife Rosy Meurer to be concerned.

On the contrary, the actress doesn't seem interested in interfering or taking her husband's side, and she sparked reactions with a video.

On her Instagram page, Meurer shared a video of herself enjoying a wrap of suya with a bottle of beer.

Source: Legit.ng