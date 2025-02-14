Nigerian celebrities set standards when it comes to choosing life partners, and they ensure they stick to the people who merit all their laid down rules

Some had to travel outside the country or even across continents in search of the person to spend the rest of their lives with

From Moses Bliss to Timi Godfrey, Priscilla Ojo, Theophilus Sunday, they all showed the charm in love and went for partners across their tribes

They say love knows no bounds, as the cupid god of love can decide to shoot its arrow of love across tribes or continent. Some famous Nigerians were fortune to be found worthy by that god.

Some of them went as far as Ghana, America, Lebanon in search of the right partners to say 'I Do' to. Many were lucky to find great lovers and built beautiful homes. Their marriages have become role models for others today.

As the world celebrate love and Valentine's Day, Legit.ng presents celebrities who broke the barriers of tribalism and intercounty marriages.

1. Gospel singer Moses Bliss, Marie Wiseborn

Moses Bliss took the internet by storm in January 2024 after he announced that he was engaged to his heartthrob, Marie Wiseborn. Though he didn't reveal the identity of the lady but just her fingers with her engagement ring on it.

A few months after that, the couple surprised many with their pre-wedding photos and his fans became inquisitive about Marie's background.

It was discovered that Marie Wiseborn is a Ghanaian but schooled abroad. The lovers got married in some flamboyant ceremonies both in Nigeria and Ghana in February 2024.

Despite having a cross-cultural wedding, Moses Bliss and Marie have been living ever happily after and even welcomed a baby boy in January 2025.

2. Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday, Ashlee White

Kogi state born gospel singer, Theophilus Sunday, found love in a Jamaican, Ashlee White.

Theophilus and Ashlee became a subject of discussion after the singer flaunted pictures taken with his beautiful lover.

Their wedding was a hush hush affair but became public after the singer shared videos and pictures from the ceremony. An X user claimed that Theophilus got married even before his colleague, Moses Bliss, in February 2024 but didn't go public with it.

Sunday's wife, Ashlee, is an ex-beauty queen, Miss North Carolina in the US. A real estate advisor with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

She is also the founder of a non-profit organisation, One Breath at a Time (OBAAT) and Project Save Haven in North Carolina.

3. Johnny Drille with wife Rima Tahini

Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro, professionally known as Johnny Drille is another music star with a cross tribal wife. The 'How Are You' crooner got married in 2022 but decided to share the news about his marriage a year after on his wife's birthday.

Johnny Drille is married to Rima Tahini, a Lebanese lady. Her father is from Lebanon, while her mother is from Sierra Leone. Rima is an integral part of Marvin record as the director of Arts and Repertoire. She oversees all creative works from the record label's artist. Johnny Drille and Rima have been living happily and recently introduced their daughter to fans during the singer's concert.

4. Sharon Ooja with husband Ugoo Nwoke

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja, a Benue state lady, is married to her billionaire husband, Ugoo Nwoke from Imo state. Ooja's story has proven that love conquers all. Several rumours and tales made the rounds after she unveiled her husband, and many thought the tales would end her union.

Sharon Ooja first shared a post to announce her civil wedding in March 2024. She hid her husband's face and was backlashed for her actions. The undeterred moviemaker has continued to flaunt her man and their fun moments on social media.

5. . Content creator Wofai Fada and Taiwo Cole

Actress, businesswoman and content creator, Wofai Eku better known as Wofai Fada has shown that love knows no limits and can stand the test of time.

The restaurant owner, who welcomed her first child months ago, got married to her heartthrob, Taiwo Cole, a Yoruba man in a flamboyant ceremony in 2024.

However, Wofai Fada's husband's family rejected her. Her family claimed that Wofai Fada was rejected because of her tribe. The actress has been unperturbed by naysayers and happily enjoying marital bliss.

6. Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian boo, Juma Jux

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo not only have an intertribal marriage but a cross-cultural one. Priscilla Ojo got engaged to her singer lover, Juma Jux in 2024. Some of her mother's friends and colleagues confirmed the news when many didn't believe it.

Priscilla got married to her Tanzanian husband, who is a Muslim, in February 2025.

7. Prudent Gabriel and gospel singer Peterson Okopi

Akwa Ibom born fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel is married to Peterson Okopi, an Idoma man. The two young stars got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in October 2024.

Despite the controversial list of celebrities, who are not straight released by anonymous blogger Gistlover, where Peterson's name had appeared, the lovebirds went ahead with their ceremony and have been together since then.

8. Neon Adejo and wife, Lade Kehinde

Gospel singer, Neon Adejo, an Igala man from Kogi state is married to Dr Lade Kehinde, a Yoruba lady. Neon Adejo and lover got married in a lavish ceremony in April 2024. Lade, Adejo's beautiful wife, is a medical doctor, blogger, and vlogger.

9. Dakore Egbuson and husband Olumide

Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson also had a cross tribal marriage. The beautiful actress from Bayelsa state got married to Olumide Akande, son of late billionaire business mogul, Chief Harry Akande.

The actress has enjoyed marital bliss for 14 years. In 2024, Akande had to fight against defamation of character after it was alleged that she was having an extramarital affair with a politician. The delectable actress proved naysayers wrong and has continued to enjoy her marriage.

10. Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman and his actress wife, Linda Ejiofor, are not from the same tribe. Suleiman is from Edo state, while his wife, Linda, is from Abia state.

They are well known for their mutual support and affectionate demeanour, which makes many singles jealous.

The two acted as lovers in movies before they eventually fell in love and got married in 2018.

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had proposed in a heart-warming ceremony to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

In the recording sighted online, the singer went on his knee and opened the case which had the ring.

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

