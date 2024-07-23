Dakore Egbuson has taken legal action against the blogger, who made some vile allegations against her

Popular faceless blogger Gistlover had claimed that the actress was in a romantic relationship with a politician

She first made a video to debunk the rumour and later slammed a desist and cease lawsuit against the media company

Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson, is not allowing the allegation made against her by popular anonymous blogger Gistlover.

Legit.ng had reported that the media company had accused the actress of having a romantic relationship with the senate president, Godwin Akpabio.

Dakore Egbuson slams blogger with lawsuit. Photo credit @dakoreea

Source: Instagram

In a new post she made, the movie act through her lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba Legal, warned the blogger to remove the libellous allegations against her.

She also called for a cease and desist from sharing any further defamatory remarks about her.

Dakore emphasises that she is married

In the post, she noted that she was happily married and have never met the politician in person or in any capacity.

The actress, who marked her 44 birthday years ago also denied the allegations, and she shared her plan to sue the blogger if they don't compile with her directive.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post made by Dakore

Reactions have trailed the post the movie act shared. Here are some of the comments below:

@domingo_165:

"For every rumour there is a bit of truth about it."

@officialalvanny:

"A lot of women in the comment section saying all this ill things. I pray it never gets to your turn one day."

@lachibelle:

"What irks me are the people who find this funny and think the blogger is the next best thing since sliced bread."

@morayobrown:

"This is the best route."

@spytec_cctv:

"I don talk say online people go make u get temporary insanity. You go just find yourself explaining yourself to people you may never meet in life. Smh."

@nero_epini:

"But how do you sue a faceless blog? I’m confused."

@tunim_kitchen_householditems:

"GLB don buy mkt, you messed with d wrong person."

@flokiddi:

"I see people saying it not everything she should respond to, but do you guys know that celebrities are actual humans with friends, families and kids. You expect her to let I slide while the devil keep sowing the seed of discord in marriages and homes. Faceless blog or not, she can sew and God help the person when found."

@gossipper_:

"But they say clear conscience fears no accusations..how do you sue a faceless blogger. Just be sure of what ur doing sha, check well and relax ur mind if ur not guilty, peace and love."

@thisriversgirl:

"Now your talking. You don't negotiate with slander you act. Good job. Rooting for you."

@graceon1113:

"@dakoreea The real Queen Mother."

