American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori decided to pull a stunt at the just-concluded Grammy Awards

The controversial love birds were both spotted on the red carpet and the woman bared her privates in front of the camera

However, there are conflicting reports on how the rap mogul and his wife left the crowded event

American rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly 'escorted out' of the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 'by police' after the woman’s controversial unclad red carpet appearance stunned the world.

The 30-year-old designer, who previously stunned with daring displays, bared it all in a completely see-through nude mesh dress, wearing no knickers, much to the dismay of social media and spectators.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori caused outrage with their indecent display at the Grammys. Credit: @peopleusa

Source: Instagram

Bianca exuded confidence as she walked the red carpet with a fuzzy coat, then tactically dropped the garment and flashed her bare derriere to cameras.

She spun around to show off her uncovered chest and lack of knickers, as West, who was nominated for Best Rap Song, leered at her naked body during the indecent exposure.

According to Daily Mail, reports had it that the pair was asked to leave the event premises after arriving uninvited and were led out by authorities following their 'crazy stunt.'

Another account, however, stated that they 'left on their own accord', and the entire story remains unclear.

Kanye and Bianca's relationship

Kanye and Bianca married in December 2022, less than a month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian—with whom he has children North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5..

Months back, Kanye and his wife were reportedly banned from using the services of a Venice boat company.

The controversial famous couple caused a stir when they were photographed in a compromising position that got people talking.

The pictures showed the rapper sitting with his pants down while Censori crouched between his legs. Her daring fashion choices, which include sheer and tight-fitting bodysuits exposing her private parts, have sparked a backlash from a section of Italians.

Kanye West confronts paparazzi

Legit.ng previously reported how Kanye West confronted paparazzi taking photos of him and Bianca Censori.

The father of four had been keeping a low profile amid rumours that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

On Monday, January 23, Ye resurfaced and was captured on video shared by The Shade Room as he and Censori attempted to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon. "Stop. Just stop, bro, It's antagonistic. You got the shot. It's like, you don't even know. You just jump up on people like this," Kanye warned.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng