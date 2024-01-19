Renowned Nigerian gospel singer set the internet ablaze with captivating moments of his engagement

This revelation came barely a month after he faced playful criticism from his colleague Timi Dakolo, questioning his solo Christmas pictures

On Friday, January 19, the singer delightedly unveiled a series of photos capturing the joyous moment of his engagement with an undisclosed partner

Nigerian gospel act Moses Bliss held down the internet with the announcement of his engagement.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer got many asking questions over the solo festive pictures he took during the last Yuletide.

Gospel singer Moses Bliss shares engagement pictures. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Barely a month after that, the lyrical evangelist shared pictures showing the engaged fingers of his beloved as he held on tightly to them.

"The Lord makes all things beautiful in His time. She said YES," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below

Reactions trail Moses Bliss' engagement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

callher.mary:

"Congratulations. Heartbreak left, right, center."

dii_vine_1:

"Something is telling me this isn’t Minister Moses Bliss."

tianah__hairs:

"GLORY!! I knew it! After that Pyjamas shoot. Congratulations."

hometown_farms:

"Aaahh. oshey beautiful something and beautiful people."

ebukasongs:

"THEY NEVER SAW IT COMING. HEART BREAK IS SERVED IN THE PRESENCE OF THE LORD. NOBODY SHOULD ENTER MY DM."

suzan_chizoba:

"Been waiting for this day, sorry to all the sisters,God will give you people your own man."

dorisjosephmusic:

"And i plan to be offline today ohh. But no i want to get popcorn and stay online all through today."

isioma_yocambel:

"Ah my heart bleeds, omo sha congratulations God bless you both."

iam_olubunmidaramola:

"It’s like this year, they told all the eligible singles: on your mark, get set, pium. love it."

angelruthypraize:

"I cannot fit to shout. Gloryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy."

patra_mattie:

"So this year's Christmas pyjamas shoot is sure. Congratulations."

olvirtyy:

"Wow. So you get babe lowkey."

veekiroyce:

"YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!! Now you’re talking!! Congratulations MOG."

officialjeremydrumz:

"This Johnny drille pattern ehnnn Nawa ooo, congratulations. Sorry ladies y’all were it notified about this bliss."

Moses Bliss reveals he's single and ready to mingle

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss trended online as he finally came out to address a rumour about him making the rounds.

The kingdom singer dismissed reports that he was married and had a son. In response to a query by a netizen, Moses noted that he wasn't married and had never been. He also shared that he doesn't have a child yet, whether a boy or a girl.

Moses Bliss declared that he was single and ready to mingle publicly.

Source: Legit.ng