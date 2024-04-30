Neon Adejo, the Christian music artiste who sang 'Eze Ebube' wedded his lover in a colorful ceremony and pictures surfaced on social media

The love birds have had both their civil marriage and traditional wedding as their traditional wedding took place on Monday

In one of the videos, the groom thanked his grooms men who showed up for his special day as he said it was time to take his bride

Nigerian singer Neon Adejo, the voice behind the popular hit Christian song, 'Eze Ebube' has left the bachelors club and gotten married to his lover, Tade Kehinde.

Legit.ng had reported that Adejo proposed to his lover in London a few weeks ago. He shared lovely pictures and videos from the ceremony.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, the couple to be had their colorful traditional marriage on Monday. In one of the clips, the happy groom was saluting his groom's men for taking time off to honor him as he declared that they were going to take his bride.

Neon Adejo weds lover in style. Photo credit @neronadejo/@muuchinto

Source: Instagram

Bride walks down the stairs

In another recording, Kehinde, the beautiful bride was seen walking down the staircase to meet her groom.

She looked gorgeous and wore a lovely smile as her eyes met with the singer.

Bride helps her groom

One of the videos showed the moment Kehinde met her man and was adjusting his beads for him.

After she had finished, they both posed for lovely shots.

Recall that another gospel artist, Moses Bliss, walked down the aisle last year.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizen have reacted to the video of the marriage ceremony between Neon Adejo and his lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@realwarripikin:

"Seee as the Groom Dey flood. Congratulations My Person."

@yadahworld:

"E pain me say I miss this one. I’m supposed to be among “your brothers. Congratulations big Neon."

@rejoice_eweama:

"Yess Nauuuuu."

@paulchisom_:

"Love it. Congratulations brother."

@officialvictorchinedu:

"Congratulations."

@calledoutmusic:

"congratulations my brother!"

@heels_protect.ng:

"i love the blue."

@elizabethamani:

"This is the real Orente! congratulations happy home happy life with cute babie."

Wedding photos of Theophilus Sundy trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that pictures from Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican wife's wedding surfaced on social media.

The quiet wedding was captured in beautiful photos and videos which were taken from the reception of the wedding ceremony.

The love birds were seen in loved up positions and they smiled at each other

Source: Legit.ng