Lexi2Legit's biography: age, real name, nationality, net worth

Lexi2Legit is a fashion model and social media influencer based in California, USA. After uploading her modelling and lifestyle pictures on social media, she attracted many people’s attention.

Lexi2Legit enjoys a massive fan following on social media, where she shares captivating content, including modelling shots. She is an ambassador of Fashion Nova and regularly promotes the company’s apparel on her Instagram page.

Profile summary

Real name Alexis Nickname Lexi2Legit Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 36-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @lexi2legit

Lexi2Legit’s biography

The American model hails from San Diego, California, USA. She has one little brother. Her parents are Mexicans; thus, she is an American national of Latina ethnicity. She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, where she pursues her modelling career.

What is Lexi2Legit’s age?

The Las Vegas-based celebrity is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 28 October 2003. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Lexi2Legit do for a living?

She thrives as a model and social media personality. She is best recognised for sharing her modelling pictures on social media, especially on Instagram.

The social media personality is also passionate about fashion; she regularly showcases different outfits on her Instagram page, a platform where she has over 3.2 million fans at the time of writing. The model endorses apparel brands such as Fashion Nova.

She co-owns Brittanya’s Production Studios with fellow content creators Jasmyn and Brittanya Razavi. Moreover, she has an account on Only Fans, where she shares explicit content with her audience.

What is Lexi2Legit’s net worth?

According to Wikis Bios, her alleged worth is $500 thousand. Note that the information source is not verified, and therefore, it is unreliable. Modelling and brand endorsements are her primary sources of income.

What are Lexi2Legit’s measurements?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-28-36 inches (91-71-91 centimetres).

FAQs

What isLexi2Legit’s real name? Her real name is Alexis. How old is Lexi2Legit? She is 19 years old as of 2022. What is Lexi2Legit’s zodiac sign? She marks her birthday on 28 October 2003; thus, her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Lexi2Legit's nationality? He is an American national. Why is Lexi2Legit famous? She gained fame as a model on Instagram sharing her pictures and endorsing apparel brands. How much is Lexi2Legit worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. How tall is Lexi2Legit? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Lexi2Legit gradually gained popularity on social media by sharing her modelling pictures. She is also a Fashion Nova brand influencer with millions of fans on Instagram.

