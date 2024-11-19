Johnny Drille surprised his fans at his Johnny Drille Room Live which he had on Monday, November 18, 2024

At a point, his wife appeared on the stage with a cake while the singer carried their daughter

He ensured the baby was backing the crowd and later unveiled her face as they sang a birthday song for her

Mavin record signee, John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, warmed the hearts of his fans after he unveiled his daughter’s face at his concert.

The music star, who welcomed his daughter in 2023 had a concert tagged Johnny Drille Room Love concert in Lagos state and his family was in attendance.

In the video sighted online, his wife came to join him on the stage with a velvet cake to mark their daughter's first birthday.

The crowd went wild after sighting the beautiful girl and her mother on the stage.

Johnny Drille sings for daughter

In the recording, the singer, who loves mixing songs, knelt with his daughter in his arms and sang a happy birthday song for her.

Fans in attendance also joined in singing for the little girl.

What fans said about Johnny Drille's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Johnny Drille and his family at concert. Here are some of the comments below:

@kanyinsparkles:

"Absolutely beautiful to watch. Baby just going with the glow cutely."

@oakatrine:

"Aww he is showing his baby’s face for the first time."

@celindion_aj:

"So cute."

@chefnshopper:

"A beautiful watch."

@onome_dynamite:

"I was here beautiful."

@prettytarey:

"Awww."

@daughter_of_albert1:

"Awwnn so beautiful."

@miraclediamond318:

"Look at the way I'm shining teeth like small crayfish. God abeg give me better beautiful wife wey sense."

@zinny_oluwa:

"Pls I want this particular Instagram where i will be seeing this kind family everyday, not femi and Veekyjames."

