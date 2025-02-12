Juma Jux has proposed to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania

In the recording sighted online, the singer went on his kneel and opened the case which had the ring

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life

A new video of Tanzania singer Juma Jux and his wife, Prsicalla Ojo, has warmed the hearts of fans after it surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the couple had staged their second wedding, and Juma Jux gushed over his wife as he shared how they met in the line of duty.

In the video making the rounds online, Juma Jux made another official and public proposal to Priscilla in the presence of family members and guest present at the ceremony.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter's eyes were covered as Juma Jux took her to the stage to propose to her.

He went on his kneel and brought out the ring, which he showed to Priscilla Ojo. She was all smiles as she saw the ring and couldn't contain her joy.

Friends dance with couple

After the couple had finished displaying their love and Priscilla had accepted her ring and flaunted it for all to see, many of their friends went to congratulate them.

The mother of the bride was seen taking pictures with the couple while Toyin Abraham dished out advice to them.

Enioluwa also went to congratulate the couple and took pictures with them.

Recall that before Juma Jux got married to Priscilla, he had addressed her as his wife in the public while receiving an award.

How fans reacted to Juma, Priscilla's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Juma Jux's proposal. Here are some of the comments below:

@miz_meedey reacted:

"If you’re not genuinely happy for this young couple abeg no comment o, because The Rock on the diamond 💍 alone fit blind the haters no say I no tell u o. Congratulations to the latest couple, may yours be among the best."

@the_real_nitalicious_ said:

"God pls, Hallelujah Challenge go hot tonight, the God of HAL go give me VAL wey go turn my forever amen."

@jokeh_empire commented:

"Have never been this happy for strangers I haven’t met like they joy in my heart right now."

@mayschills stated:

"I’m so happy he’s as smitten as she is."

@the_billions_events said:

"Okay this video makes me smile and then wanna cry. But I won’t cry.Love love this."

@nneamaka2016 shard:

"The JPs. Really happy for her."

@akinsanyaatinuke commented:

"The way this video Dey sweet me ehn , chai. I love real and genue love."

@dimmacharles reacted:

"May this love last forever."

@stella_acs__ said:

"Why's my body sweeting me biko?"

Juma Jux writes Priscilla love note

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux , son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

Fans took to the comments section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.

