A popular blogger, Cutis JulIss, has unveiled more facts about Ugo Nwoke, actress Sharon Ooja's husband

The actress had staged a lavish wedding with her Igbo husband and many reactions have been trailing them since then

In the new post, the blogger said that Nwoke allegedly made his second wife fund their wedding, and he used her card to take loans

More facts have emerged about Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja and her husband, amid the 4th wife drama allegation.

Legit.ng had reported that Ooja got married in a lavish wedding which was well attended by her friends and loved ones. However, a lot of scandal allegedly sprang up after she unveiled his face.

In a post made by popular blogger, Cutis Jullss, the blogger alleged that Ugo Nwoke, the actress' husband, had a bad habit of taking loans and used the loan to finish his second wife.

More details emerge about Sharon Ooja's husbnd. Photo credit @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Blogger says second foot lavish wedding

In the post, the blogger claimed that Nwoke took loans with his second wife's credit card without her consent.

He allegedly used the money to fund their wedding, and the wife didn't know about it until it was time to start repaying the money.

Recall that a close family ally had shared the pictures of Nwoke's second wedding a few days after his wedding to the actress.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post about Sharon Ooja's husband

Legit.ng compiled some reactions of fans about the post. Here are they below:

@faitthysia:

"And he told Sharon all his past are bitter experiences. When Sharon was saying vows and saying sorry for all your bitter experiences, I was like , did this girl even ask his ex wives their own side of the story ? Cause it’s insensitive to say that if they are victims."

@untold_truth15:

"Nigerians do not know the Meaning of Narcissistic personality disorder! Don’t try to educate them! They will call you a hater! People who are sheep’s to money and religious slavery will think everything is said due to bitterness and jealousy!"

@faitthysia:

"I’m 100% positive that man asked Sharon not to post his pictures until they are married. He knew what he was running from. God help Sharon please."

@herripatdynamicconcepts:

"May be the guy just likes seeing people dancing and he like naija jollof."

@zinoapparel_:

"His marriage with Sharon will work in Jesus name.'

@homorbol9ji:

"Now the truth is finally out,coz I was wondering why it's only this second wife wedding pictures that's circulating.so she's actually the one giving information out...aunty when you know he did this to you why did you agree to divorce him without insisting he pays part or all the debt first?"

@jollifellow:

"This guy go give him life to Christ by fire and by force."

@ms_cec:

"Should she divorce him now or what? Cos I don’t understand u guys again o."

@nwachukwu_stella_:

"A man can make Ur life miserable and treat the next like a queen, Just maybe They're meant for eachother."

@chronicles_lex:

"Aaaah! This is just reminding me of that prophetess Shikemi that married ooni. Sometimes you need to be sure its the holy spirit speaking to you".

Lover engages Sharon Ooja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ooja stated that she had done her civil wedding with her husband, whom she didn't show his face.

She said that the ink for the wedding would have dried up by the time her fans were seeing her post, and she said her husband is Igbo.

The actress thanked God for bringing her man her way as she noted that she was counting down to her church wedding and traditional marriage.

