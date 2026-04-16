DJ Cuppy has granted an interview about her struggles finding love after her relationship with American boxer Ryan Taylor ended

In the recording, she mentioned the kind of men she has dated and where she met some of them

What she said about her life got many talking, as people shared their opinions about her love life and her father’s wealth

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola has opened up about her love life after her crashed relationship with Ryan Taylor.

The disc jockey was in a relationship with the American boxer before they both went their separate ways.

Reactions as DJ Cuppy opens up about struggle finding love, men she dated. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview with Zeze Millz, she shared her journey into the dating world and where she met some of the men she has dated.

According to her, she once went on a date with a bus driver, adding that there is nothing wrong with that.

She also stated that she has dated all kinds of men in the past, from footballers to models, bus drivers, and others.

DJ Cuppy shares more about love life

She further revealed that she joined a dating app known as The League, where she met some of the men she has dated. According to her, she paid about 400 pounds to sign up on the app before meeting people.

DJ Cuppy names apps she meets men and how she pays to join in the struggle to find love. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the interview, DJ Cuppy stated that she enjoys dating and remains open-minded about it. She added that she likes getting to know people on dates through conversation.

The disc jockey also said she now prefers dating a man who works a 9-to-5 job, is not on social media, and does not care about public attention.

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy’s interview

Reacting, fans were taken aback after hearing her speak about her love life. Some sympathised with her, saying she had been through a lot in her search for love.

Others described her as a nice person based on how she appears in public and assured her that the right partner would eventually come her way.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trails DJ Cuppy's decision

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@mstaeeerr shared:

"Yahoo boys don hear new update now na d dating site dem go dy bomb now!, person wey pay 400$ to find love, omo na better client b dat o."

@vickeymania commented:

"Even rich man pikin get struggles."

@mollyric6 reacted:

"Maybe you just haven’t met the right person yet, or given the right one a real chance….From what I’ve seen your vibe, your music, your content you honestly seem like someone any man would be proud to have."

@ tjanzy_ wrote:

"Make I delete my social media then."

@olaoluwa0999 said:

"She didn’t mean Nigeria bus driver ooo… because if it was Nigeria driver she would have probably said danfo driver, there are bus drivers in Europe countries."

@ola_minz shared:

"If you can date me I will delete all my social media accounts because of you ."

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy shared her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in twofold.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

Source: Legit.ng