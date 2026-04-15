Jada Pinkett Smith stated that she chose to be painted as an "adulterous wife" primarily to shield Will Smith’s ego

The actress admitted she "left herself on the side of the road" to ensure the family could move past the scandal

Jada explained that the 2020 Red Table Talk episode was a turning point where she prioritised her husband’s well-being

Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith has stated that she publicly admitted to cheating to protect her husband, Will Smith.

In a recent interview, while promoting her memoir, I am, You are, We are, Worthy!, the actress explained that she could have kept the affair private but chose to speak publicly to help Will process the situation and protect their family.

Jada Pinkett Smith stated that she chose to be painted as an "adulterous wife" to shield Will Smith’s ego. Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she deliberately accepted the backlash that followed the confession, even if it meant damaging her own image.

“So if I got to look like the adulterous wife to make sure you’re good, I’m gonna do it,” she said.

Jada explained that at the time, she prioritised Will’s emotional well-being over her own reputation.

She described the moment as a difficult personal sacrifice, saying she felt responsible for the pain he experienced.

“I learned how to love myself and not leave Will on the side of the road. And I hadn’t learned how to love Will and not leave myself on the side of the road. In that moment, because I felt so bad that he was in this situation, I decided I’m gonna love you, Will, and I’m gonna leave myself at the side of the road,” she said.

She further noted that she willingly accepted being painted as the villain so the family could move forward.

“Okay, I’m the bad guy. I’m the worst. Great. Let’s be done with it. I wanted it done. You got your answer. I’m the adulterous wife. Let’s be done. And let’s move on,” she added.

The revelation comes years after Jada’s widely discussed appearance on the talk show Red Table Talk in 2020, where she acknowledged her relationship with singer August Alsina during a period when she and Will were separated.

The couple’s marriage later returned to the spotlight in 2022 during the Oscars incident, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about Jada’s shaved head linked to alopecia.

Looking back, Jada described the experience as a major learning point in her life, saying it taught her how to balance self-love with love for others.

“I had to learn that was a big learning moment for me. I wouldn’t have been able to see that aspect of myself that needed to learn that I could love myself and love others, that we could all be on the road together,” she said.

Jada and Will, who married in 1997, have often described their relationship as unconventional. They noted that they have navigated challenges while remaining committed as life partners.

Watch her interview here:

Will Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. Photo: Will Smith.

Source: Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o reacts to Will and Chris' altercation at Oscars

Legit.ng previously reported that Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o was left mouth agape after A-List Hollywood actor Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars awards.

The actress who was seated close to the celebrity couple Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was seen making shocked glances after the incident.

The actor slapped the comedian after he had made a joke about his wife Jada's almost balding head, and he wasn't cool with it.

Source: Legit.ng