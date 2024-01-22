Marie Wiseborn, fiancée of gospel singer Moses Bliss has made an appreciation video for Nigerian and posted it on TikTok

In the clip, she thanked Nigerians for the love they had shown to her during her engagement to the singer and on her graduation

In the recording, she was wearing a leg chain and some fans took to the comment section to react to it

Marie Wiseborn, the beautiful fiancée of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has been shown so much love by Nigerians since the singer announced their engagement on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Moses Bliss had proposed to his Ghanaian lover and shared their love story which many were happy about.

Moses Bliss fiancée wears leg chain, fans react. Photo credit @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Appreciating the love and reception she was given by Nigerians on her engagement and also on her graduation day, she posted a video to thank the good people of her lover's country.

In the video, she wore a leg chain and people who watched the video noticed it and reacted to it.

Marie Wiseborn wears Ghana attire for her graduation

In the recording, Marie, the lover of the philanthropist was wearing kente, the popular Ghana traditional outfit on her graduation day.

She made it into a sleeveless knee-length gown and held her graduation gown over her shoulder.

Moses Bliss's fiancée wears slippers for graduation

Moses Bliss's partner surprised many by wearing a pair of slippers for her graduation. She walked onto the stage and gave her speech while quoting some scriptures on the podium.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed the video shared by Moses Bliss's fiancée. Here are some of the comments below:

@Kumzykay:

"Congrats girl ,but why u wear slippers abeg?"

@uzomagda:

"Na only me see leg chain."

@Precious Kourtney Ma:

"Zambia has also accepted you. You are our sister in law."

@Cossy's_hairmpire:

"Chaiiii, beautiful wifey who else noticed her fine leg chain."

@Ihuoma lilian 123:

"Congratulations dear. we love you too."

@Barak El:

"This a prove of God's faithfulness to his children, congratulations ma'am."

@gracedarah228:

"The leg chain is part of the traditional regalia. So wunna rest abeg."

@Rosie:

"Not just Nigeria but Akwaibom state we welcome you well our inlaw."

@esefaith2022:

"U are welcome my dear."

@Victoria Opalade:

"You are very beautiful i mean naturally beautiful. Congrat ma'am."

Moses Bliss says he is single and ready to be engaged

Legit.ng had reported that Moses Bliss had dismissed the tale that he was in a relationship.

An old clip where the singer spoke about his marital status had emerged and he had to react to the video.

He said that he was single and was ready for a relationship.

Source: Legit.ng