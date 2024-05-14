Wofai Fada's parents now have time to reply the letter sent from her husband's family where they distanced themselves from her marriage

The letter was written after videos and pictures of her traditional marriage which took place in Ugep surfaced online

In their response, the Ewa family said that the Cole's family were tribalistic, and they don't want to join issued with them

The last seemed not to be heard about the drama trailing comedienne Wofai Fada's marriage to her lover, Taiwo Cole.

Legit.ng had reported that the Cole's family wrote a disclaimer after pictures and videos of the two lovebirds made it to social media. In the letter, it was clearly stated that they were not aware that their son got married to Wofai Fada.

After many thought the issued had died down, Wofai Fada's parents responded to the letter. It was stated that the Cole's family were tribalistic, that was why they were washing hands off the union of their daughter.

Ewa's family shares their truth

In the short letter sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, it was said that Engineer Cole, the father of the groom, was aware of the wedding which took place in Ugep.

According to the statement, he promised to make it for the ceremony, but later changed his mind about it. It was likewise confirmed that the groom's mother was present at the ceremony.

The Ewa family noted that they were not ready to join issues with the Cole's family.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that a viral video of the groom's mother performing her duty during the traditional wedding was sighted online.

Wofai Fada shares her real age

Legit.ng had reported that Wofai Fada had shared her real age amid the drama trailing her marriage to the Cole family.

She clocked a new age on Saturday, May 11, 2024 and shared lovely pictures online. In her post, she said that she was 34 as against 38 claimed by her husband's family.

Many of her fans gushed over the pictures and reacted to her age as well. In some of the images she shared, she took some snapshots with her husband, who was obviously about her new age.

