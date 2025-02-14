February 14 also known as Valentine's Day across different parts of the world is a day set aside to celebrate love

Among Nigerians, Valentin's Day is for celebrating one's significant lover, with partners taking time out to mark it in diverse ways

As Nigerian lovers prepare to celebrate their partners, Legit.ng has come up with popular songs that would light up the atmosphere

The season of rocking the 'red and white' attires is upon us once again and Nigerians, like the rest of the world, are gearing up to celebrate the special date, February 14, aka Valentine's Day.

Valentine Day's which started as a Christian feast day to honour a martyr named Valentine has become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love across different parts of the world, including Nigeria.

February 14 is set aside to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration, with people sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends.

Coming down to Nigeria, Valentine's Day is most focused on the romantic aspect with 'Daddies celebrating Mummies' and vice versa, boyfriends going the extra mile to show their love for their girlfriends by splashing money on Valentine's Day gifts, hanging out, among others.

'Single Pringles' also get to be taunted by their friends and families who are married or in relationships as they witness the romantic display on and off social media.

While Valentine's Day tends to fall during work days sometimes, the one for 2025, however, falls on a weekend giving lovers more time to celebrate.

As Nigerian lovers and married couples plan to celebrate their significant other on Valentine's Day, Legit.ng has come up with popular love songs to mark the occasion. Read them below:

1. 2Baba's African Queen

While 2Baba is currently facing criticisms over the crash of his marriage with actress Annie Idibia, who also featured on his hit song, African Queen, the single has remained a classic love song for more than a decade.

2Baba in African Queen eulogised the beauty of an African woman, with assuring words and a lovely rhythm that would leave you dancing.

Below is a video of 2Baba's African Queen featuring Annie Idibia:

2. Shola Allyson’s ‘Eji Ewuro’

Like 2Baba's African Queen, Eji Ewuro by gospel singer Shola Allyson was released in the 2000s.

The lyrics of the song delivered in Yoruba language express deep emotions and feelings of love for one's partner. It also talks about God's role in the creation of love.

Video of Shola Allyson's Eji Ewuro below:

3. Banky W's Yes/No

Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, was famous for his RnB songs at the peak of his career.

One of his popular songs Yes/No released in 2013 was centred on a man trying to get the attention of a beautiful woman to be his while anticipating her response.

Watch Banky W's song below:

4. Timi Dakolo's Iyawo Mi

It would be so wrong not to include Dakolo’s 2014 hit song on this list.

The song, though usually used at weddings, captures the essence of true love and commitment. It is also used by couples to express their affection for each other.

Video of Timi Dakolo's Iyawo Mi below:

5. Davido's Ekuro

The DMW label boss has numerous love songs to his name but Ekuro released in 2012 stands out.

Davido in Ekuro confessed how he feels about his partner and the love they share together. He also made a promise to never let her go irrespective of life's challenges.

Video of Davido's Ekuro below:

6. Brymo's Good Morning

The former Chocolate City signee released the song in 2012 and it is a nice jam to start the morning with on Valentine's Day.

In Good Morning, Brymo expressed love for his significant other.

Watch Bymo's Good Morning on Youtube

7. Asa's Be My Man

The Nigerian star dropped the hit song in 2010 where she was willing to fall in love with a man despite warnings from her mum.

In Be My Man, Asa confessed her feelings for her partner and her willingness to break her mother's rule.

8. Wande Coal's Ololufe

‘Ololufe’ was a hit song off Wande Coal’s debut album, ‘Mushin to Mohits’, released in 2007.

The vocals and romantic lyrics are perfect for celebrating your significant other on Valentine's Day.

9. JayMikee's Hello Hello Sister

Mike Bamiloye's son and singer Joshua Bamiloye also dropped a Christian love song.

In Hello, Hello Sister, JayMikee confessed his feelings for his partner like a typical Christian brother.

Video of JayMikee's Hello Hello Sister below:

