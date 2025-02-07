The entertainment industry has witnessed so many blissful marriages, but we already know that life swings both ways

The last couple of years have recorded some of the most unexpected breakups, from the likes of Funke Akindele and JJC, Anita Okoye and Rudeboy and the most recent, Annie and 2baba

Watching such promising relationships go to shambles has to be one of the most devastating experiences for their fans

Despite their glamorous and envious beginnings, not all celebrity marriages stand the test of time. Celebrity marriages are publicised and capture the attention of fans and foes.

However, as they say, life is not in black and white as there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that fans are unaware of.

Over time, we have seen the likes of Funke Akindele and JJC, Ayo Makun and Mabel, Anita and Rudeboy, and the latest one, Annie and 2baba go their separate ways. In the article, Legit.ng takes a dive into the world of unexpected celebrity marriage crashes.

1. Annie and 2baba shocked all with their separation

2baba and Annie Idibia tied the knot in 2013, starting with a traditional wedding followed by a dream destination wedding in Dubai, which Annie had described as her dream celebration. They have been together for 25 years and married for 13 years until things worsened.

The 49-year-old music legend broke the hearts of netizens on Sunday, January 26, after he announced via Instagram that he and Annie have been separated for a while now and that their divorce was impending.

2. Ayo Makun and Mabel split after 20 years

Ayo Makun and Mabel separated last year after 20 years of marriage. Ayo Makun, widely known as AY Comedian shared the news on the internet, noting that he could no longer entertain public opinion about his personal family issues.

Although there were rumours of infidelity on both parts, we can not ascertain what exactly led to the couple going their separate ways.

3. Funke Akindele and JJC's separation was heartbreaking

Actress Funke Akindele and rapper JJC Skillz announced their separation in 2022, ending their six-year marriage. The split came as a surprise to fans, especially since they shared adorable twin boys.

According to JJC, the decision to part ways was due to irreconcilable differences, stating, "We've cherished beautiful memories, but it's time for us to move forward separately."

4. Anita Okoye and Rudeboy's marriage crash

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the defunct PSquare duo, and his wife Anita Okoye headed for divorce after 7 years of marriage. According to reports, Anita filed a divorce petition citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the marriage breakdown. The leaked petition revealed the irretrievable collapse of their union.

Paul and Anita got married in 2014 after dating for 10 years, and they both have three beautiful children.

5. Basketmouth clarifies marital status from Elsie

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly called Basketmouth, clarified speculations about his marital status in an interview with a Ghanaian Television station, TV3News.

Basketmouth, who was previously married to Elsie Okpocha for 12 years, broke the news of his separation in an Instagram post in December 2022., breaking the hearts of many of their fans.

