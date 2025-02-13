Toyin Abraham showered prayer on Priscilla Ojo and her husband during the second leg of their wedding, which took place in Tanzania

In the video making the rounds, she had to pray in Yoruba for the couple, and she was so emotional about it

Fans were excited about her move and praised her for standing by her colleague during her daughter's wedding

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham warmed the hearts of her fans with the way she acted during the second leg of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding in Tanzania.

Legit.ng had reported that the couple had another ceremony in Tanzania, where Juma Jux spoke glowingly about his wife.

In a video shared by the actress, Toyin Abraham was seen addressing the guests, who came for the ceremony.

She asserted that she cannot speak too much English and quickly switched to Yoruba language.

The mother of one showered prayer on the couple. She prayed that they would be fruitful and that Priscilla would not be brought back dead to them in Nigeria.

The movie star also thanked Priscilla for making them proud. For going to school and being a responsible lady, who found a good man.

Toyian Abraham thank Juma Jux's family

Also in the recording, Toyin Abraham thanked the groom's family for accepting Priscilla and taking good care of her.

Abraham also promised that when Juma Jux wants to stage a show in Nigeria, she was going to ensure that the whole world heard about it on social media.

She also prayed for the couple's home and hailed the singer's sister.

Recall that Toyin Abraham and other celebrities had gone to support Iyabo Ojo in Tanzania as her daughter got married.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Toyin Abraham's prayer

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the prayer made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@raymond_agaba1 commented:

"What a heartfelt and deeply moving prayer from Toyin! May you one day offer these same beautiful words for your own son, in good health and abundant joy. Congratulations, Priscilla! Your union is blessed, and your marriage shall be filled with love, happiness, and longevity."

@loadedoguntade shared:

"I love when I see people happy like this. And I noticed something about p husband he is a respectful fellow he paid attention. God bless the womb you came out from."

@melson_empire stated:

"A pure heart , you can even see clearly she’s very happy for her."

@afunsho_foodhub shared:

"We love you oversabi aunty."

@shakodeherbs stated:

"Mummy ire for a reason, Aamin oluwa."

@okeowo_deborah_oluwafunmike reacted:

"This kind of prayer is only prayed in yoruba."

@ifismarketplace commented:

"See as I dey my house they shout amen. Thank you our oversabi aunty and amen to all the prayer."

@opeyemi_yemarg said:

"Amen in Jesus name. To all of us who genuinely love and happy for Priscy... Omo tiwa naa a se orire, on the day of our children celebration they won't give us a minute stand up in Jesus name. Amen, ise omo wa a soju wa Loruko Jesu. We won't labour in vain, congratulations again Priscy and Iyabo."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had proposed in a heart-warming ceremony to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

In the recording sighted online, the singer went on his knee and opened the case which had the ring.

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

