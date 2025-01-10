Moses Bliss has shared a good news with his fans on social media in an emotional video about the latest addition to his family

In the clip, he shared his wife's pregnancy video and noted that it was a doing of the lord as he played his collaboration with his colleague

Fans were excited about the good news, and they congratulated him and his wife in the comments section of the post

Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie, are now joyful parents, as the singer announced the arrival of their baby in a lovely video.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had a lavish wedding ceremony both in Nigeria and in Ghana in 2024 and many celebrities graced the occasion.

Fans recited about Moses Bliss' post. Photo credit@mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

In a new post, he said it was the doing of the lord. He also disclosed that they were in awe of God's mercy over their family.

The music star asked his fans to join him and thank God. He also shared the gender of his baby and the pregnancy shoot done by himself and his wife months before welcoming their baby.

Nathaniel Bassey confirm news

First to react to the post was Moses Bliss' colleague, Nathaniel Bassey. He confirmed the good news and even shared the gender of the baby.

According to him, he was applying to be the teacher of the boy that Moses Bliss and his wife just welcomed.

He congratulated them and also stated that it was the Lord's doing.

Recall that Moses Bliss had dedicated a baby during one of his programs. The mother of the baby brought the baby to him and said that she named him after the singer.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Moses' Bliss

Reactions has trailed the video of the singer and his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@nathanielblow:

"Let me quickly apply as a trumpet and music teacher for the boy o! : This is the doing of the Lord. Congratulations my dear brother and sister."

@ben_reign:

"Aww, big congratulations my daddy wey dey pamper and lady Marie."

@realwarripikin:

"The video Kporrr."

@official_deebee:

"This is the doing of the lord and it’s marvelous in our sight ."

@yinka_okeleye:

"Congratulations to my Geeeee and his blessed wife @marieblissofficial love you guys and our baby."

@louispascal___:

"Yes Yes Yes, this is indeed the doing of the Lord truly. Congratulations sir."

@healthygroove.ng:

"Huge congratulations, congratulations. The song says it all."

@tawo:

"Thank You Jesus. Congratulations."

@belkayphine_accessories:

"Congratulations. God is faithful."

@pretty_glen:

"This is really the doing of the Lord . Very big congratulations to @mosesbliss and our lovely wife. God continue to bless your family. We love you from Canada."

Moses Bliss calls out Mc over introduction

Legit.ng had reported that the gospel singer was not pleased with the way the MC introduced his wife during their wedding.

The two lovebirds were the talk of town on February 29, 2024 as pictures and videos from their traditional wedding filled the internet.

During their vote of thanks, the musician quickly corrected how the MC initially introduced his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng