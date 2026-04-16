Temi Otedola is still being roasted online for sharing delicate details about her marriage to Mr Eazi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fashion model opened up about one of her husband’s unknown attitudes

Reacting to the revelation, a Nigerian woman came forward to advise the billionaire heiress

Temi Otedola has been receiving massive criticism online after she opened up about how she and her husband, Mr Eaizi, settled disputes in their marriage.

Popular TikTok creator Adanna Africa joined the bandwagon to share her two cents about the fashionista's recent revelation.

Temi Otedola faces backlash after sharing surprising insight into her marriage. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Adanna argued that Temi should not have spoken publicly about private marital issues.

According to her, exposing such details can embarrass a partner and invite unnecessary public judgment.

In her words:

“Temi Otedola, I don't know why she dragged her husband's leg outside. Me, I don't understand all these content creators. I don't understand some of them. Everything is not content. Everything is not content. We don't care. We don't want to hear about your problems, your marital problems. We just like to respect you people and admire you people from a distance.

“Why are you bringing it out? It may seem like nothing, but it's a lot because now everybody's talking about it. It's just, you know, my timeline. Everybody's saying, you know, she talks about her husband sending her emails and sending her text messages when he's upset, not talking to her and all those types of things. I mean, why are you shaming your husband? As a woman, you're supposed to build your home. You're supposed to cover your home.

“You're supposed to protect your man. You're supposed to keep your money. You know, his shame should not be seen by people. But you're bringing him out. I don't care if he's from Lessons Learned. We're not interested. We just want to be seeing the beautiful part of your life. Do you understand? For him to write emails to you, that means maybe he's finding it hard to communicate with you. Maybe he tried talking in the past and it didn't go well with you. Maybe you reacted in a way or you gaslighted him or you're very hard to talk to. So you're missing the point. If he sent you an email, that means he's not happy about something. Focus on the content of the email. And then afterwards, you sit down as a wife. Yes, you should be humble as a wife. You calm down. It doesn't matter who came from the big family or who came from a family that is not that big. Calm down.”

Watch her speak below:

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Source: Legit.ng