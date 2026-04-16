Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently took to his social media page to advise men to stop tolerating nonsense and immediately dump wives or girlfriends who refuse to respect them

Just hours after the popular actor made his controversial statement online, Judy Austin’s ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi took to his Facebook page to share a cryptic message

Many observant internet users connected the dots between the two posts as social media users flooded the comment section to share their thoughts

Usually, when a celebrity offers advice or makes a post, the public expects fans to either agree or disagree in the comments section.

However, the latest marital advice from Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has triggered a cryptic but pointed response from Emmanuel Obasi, the former husband of Judy Austin.

Emmanuel Obasi uses the biblical story of Samson and Delilah to mock Yul Edochie after the actor tells men to leave disrespectful partners. Photo: emmanuelobasi/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Hours ago, Yul Edochie, who is the current husband of Judy Austin, told men to stop tolerating nonsense in the name of marriage or their relationships.

He insisted that if a wife or girlfriend lacks respect, the man must dump her immediately and find someone better who actually respects his manliness.

The actor added that a man's respect is non-negotiable, while urging his followers to prioritise their dignity over any toxic union.

Moments later, Emmanuel Obasi shared a cryptic message on Facebook that many social media users believe is a direct response to Yul's recent claims. This is because these jabs usually appear whenever Yul speaks about his own current marriage.

He noted that respect is something people earn rather than something they should ever force.

Judy Austin's ex-husband mentioned that because of "expired kpekus," the once respected Samson died for nothing, even though the woman involved was not his legal wife.

Emmanuel Obasi wrote:

"Respect is earn not force, I be strong man nah so Delilah take kpai Sampson, Delilah was not Sampson legal wife but because of expired kpekus once respected Sampson kpai for nothing,I just tell the story of Sampson nothing more. #fypシ"

Check out Emmanuel Obasi's post below:

Fans react to Judy Austin's ex-husband's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Nonye Okoye said:

"Just the same thing my son of 12 years told me he said mummy Yul story is the same thing with Samson story in the bible 😂😂😂😂he said two great men that was destroyed by Delilah omo no be small laugh I laugh that day 😂😂😂😂"

@Olivia Johnson wrote:

"The only intelligent man Mr Obasi E Wisdom is not earned through educational qualification. They said he is uneducated yet this man is a million times wiser than Odiegwu Yul Edochie . God bless you Sir for stating the obvious in bold letters"

@Bridget Stephen reacted:

"If to say Samson just kpai at once e for better but Delilah make sure she dealt with him to a point of loosing all his glory and ability to even see .,, before the dead came .it's was a very pertetic story ,I watch the movie while growing up .May Delilah not happening to any young , growing man full of vision succeeding and admired as raw model to many . 🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭"

@Nwadinma Adaoma commented:

"You're right sir. Take our memories down to the Bible days. Na Bible story no be you write am. E happen true true to the stubborn Samson wey no dey hear word."

@Zedd Arji wrote:

"I think I like what this man is doing, they were trying to use fame to tame him, by dancing on SoSo media every eke market day, now that he got the fame, he's also using all means to press their neck every Nkwor marker day 😂 people should be kaaaaaaful the way they intimidate others."

Emmanuel Obasi shares cryptic post after Yul Edochie advises men to leave disrespectful wives and sparks online debate. Photo: emmanuelobasi/yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Obasi reminds Yul Edochie of his warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuel Obasi shared an old message he sent to Yul Edochie in 2022 to warn him about his relationship.

He claimed he advised the actor to avoid letting a woman bring him down, but the warning was completely ignored.

Obasi stated that he is now completely free from the heavy burden, while the actor remains caged by his own life choices.

Source: Legit.ng