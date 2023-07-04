Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, recently shocked numerous fans with news of his marriage

The Mavin singer took to social media to share a romantic video as he finally unveiled his wife online

Many of Johnny Drille’s fans were moved by the news and his female fans revealed that they were heartbroken

Talented Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has now revealed that he is a married man on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the How Are You singer shared a romantic video of his beautiful wife, Rima Tahini.

In the video, Johnny and Rima were seen with big smiles on their faces as they showcased their lovely romance.

Singer Johnny Drille's female fans react as he unveils his wife one year later on her birthday. Photos: @johnnydrille, @donjazzy

In the caption of the heartwarming video, the music star explained that he was grateful to share the rest of his life with her.

He wrote:

“I’m grateful for you all who share in my world, this part of me i’ve never shared before until now, THE VERY BEST PART. You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me ♥️”

See his post below:

Don Jazzy shares photo from Johnny Drille’s wedding

Shortly after Johnny Drille unveiled the news of his marriage online, MAVIN Label boss, Don Jazzy, also took to social media to celebrate with the couple.

The music mogul posted a lovely photo from the couple’s wedding day and accompanied it with a sweet caption on how Johnny bagged one of the most amazing women out there.

He wrote:

“With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written in his life, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune .”

See his post below:

Johnny Drille’s wedding day

A look through Johnny Drille’s wife’s Instagram page, @rimouuune’s page showed that on January 5, 2023, she celebrated her one year wedding anniversary.

She had shared a video of herself in a wedding dress and surrounded by loved ones as she reminisced on the special day she became a wife.

See the post below:

Johnny Drille’s fans react to news of his marriage

As expected, the news of the music star’s marriage caught a number of his fans by surprise. Many of his female fans who also nursed hopes to be with him revealed that they were heartbroken.

Read some of the reactions to news of Johnny Drille’s one-year-marriage below:

sabigirlsfashion:

“His wife is a beautiful spec .”

nigerian_princess1:

“I have tissue for all his crush that’s gonna cry Congratulations drille.”

Portable_alaga:

“Chai I am heartbroken.”

iamogewayne:

“Over a year ago….Very private people ❤️❤️❤️.”

Lizscakeandconfectionery:

“Private couple I love this love to think they have been married for over one year now. Happy Birthday to johnnys heart robe .”

nwaezewanyi_:

“Omo Johnny Drille don finally crush him crushers I for tag my sister but she go block me .”

ladyque_1:

“People only show you what they want you to see. I applaud the level of privacy .”

bennylyn_:

“Awwhhhh One year anniversary Edo boys and secret na 5&6 .”

taymesan_:

“This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Susubalogun:

“I don’t even know how to react but can my friends please stop sending me this post! Let me cry In peace HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS DRILLE.”

Loved up photos of Johnny Drille with actress Tomi Ojo gets fans asking questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how singer Johnny Drille and actress Tomi Ojo had fans wondering about the nature of their relationship.

It all started when the singer and actress took to their individual Instagram pages to share snaps of them together.

On Tomi’s page, she posted a series of photos of herself with the Mavin artiste as well as a video of them looking cosy together while in an elevator.

