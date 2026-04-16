Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has, through his aide, rejected claims by a presidential adviser that the South must retain power until 2031

His camp argued that power rotation was a political convention and not a constitutional rule

The comments come after the presidency asked Atiku to shelve his presidential interest till Tinubu finishes his term in 2031

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has responded to comments by a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, who asked that the 2023 Peoples' Democratic Party's presidential candidate, being a northerner, should stand down for President Bola Tinubu to complete his eight years.

The ADC leader has now rejected suggestions that Nigeria’s next election should be guided by a fixed North-South power rotation arrangement.

Atiku Abubakar pushes back against claims that President Tinubu must serve eight years. Photo: FB/AtikuAbubakar, BolaTinubu

Source: Getty Images

Atiku rejects Tinubu eight-year presidency claim

The combative reaction comes after Onanuga said President Bola Tinubu should complete two terms in office, arguing that the South is entitled to retain power following eight years of a northern presidency.

His remarks followed a recent interview in which Atiku revisited the issue of zoning and his political ambitions.

Atiku’s camp, through his spokesman Phrank Shaibu, dismissed the position as unconstitutional and politically motivated

In a strongly worded statement made available to Legit.ng, Shaibu said no official has the authority to impose such an arrangement on the country’s democratic process.

“Dear @aonanuga1956, let me tell u clearly: no presidential aide, no matter how loud or reckless, has the authority to rewrite the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or reduce democracy to a regional entitlement scheme. Power rotation is a political convention, not a constitutional decree and certainly not a tool to silence credible opposition.”

He also rejected claims that zoning influenced the outcome of the 2023 election, insisting that other factors were responsible for the result.

Zoning debate heats up before 2027

The statement criticised the idea that any president is entitled to a full eight-year tenure.

“Third, the notion that @officialABAT “must complete eight years” is the most anti-democratic statement anyone can make in a constitutional republic. Presidents are not crowned for eight years—they are elected, and they can be voted out.”

Shaibu accused the presidency of attempting to limit political competition and undermine opposition voices ahead of the next election.

Atiku claimed that the zoning rule is not constitutional. Photo: FB/AtikuAbubakar

Source: Facebook

He also dismissed comments suggesting instability within opposition ranks, including references to possible alliances involving other political figures.

“So here is the reality your camp must come to terms with: @atiku does not need your permission to run. He does not need validation from aides who confuse loyalty with noise. And come 2027, it will not be aides, nor propaganda, nor recycled talking points that decide Nigeria’s future, it will be the Nigerian people.”

Atiku speaks on whether he will support Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his willingness to support any consensus candidate that emerges within the coalition being built around the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Responding to whether he would step aside in the interest of unity if a consensus candidate emerges, Atiku clarified that the focus should be on support rather than withdrawal.

Source: Legit.ng