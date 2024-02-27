Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn, his fiancée have unveiled their pre-wedding picture which the singer posted on Instagram

Bliss proposed to Marie Wiseborn in a lovely way a few weeks ago and they released pictures from the lovely ceremony

In the new pre-wedding pictures, the two lovebirds were wearing coffee-brown matching outfits

Gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his fiancée, Marise Wiseborn, are finally set to walk down the aisles and they have teased fans and lovers with their pre-wedding pictures.

Legit.ng had reported that Bliss had shared how they met through divine connection a few days after he proposed to her in a beautiful way.

In the pre-wedding photos released on Bliss's Instagram page, they posed in loved positions for the camera. And the pictures were put together in a collage to warm the hearts of their fans.

Moses Bliss and partner release pre-wedding photos, fans gush over them. Photo credit @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss and fiancée wear matching clothes

In the pictures, the two wore coffee-brown outfits. Wiseborn made her's into a beautiful but simple gown with shoulder ruffles. The gospel singer made a long-sleeved shirt and trousers.

They both smiled lovingly for the camera.

Bliss calls fiancée his safe place

In the caption of his post, the 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' crooner wrote a short but emotional note as the caption of his post.

He called his fiancée his safe place and peace and ended it with two love emojis.

Recall that the wedding invitation of the couple to be was leaked on social media a few weeks ago. They are having their wedding in Accra Ghana. The engagement would take place on Thursday, while the white wedding would take place on March 2, 2024.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the photos released by the love birds. Here are some of the comments below:

@lindaosifo:

"Perfection & beauty."

@chizie_official:

"God is good."

@okopi_peterson:

"God bless your home."

@enosenty1:

"Awww Love birds. I love how you love her. Let it continue forever on God. May this excitement not stop."

@omosicute:

"Twinssss."

@montclair_kollections:

"Loving you for life."

@gracefill__:

"It’s about to go down!"

@festizie:

"Glory to God."

@veekee_james:

"Love oo."

@relwarripikin:

"Loveeee."

Moses Bliss announces engagement

Legit.ng had reported that Bliss turned the internet upside down with captivating moments from his engagement.

This came almost a month after the singer faced criticism from Timi Dakolo over his solo Christmas picture.

He showed off a series of beautiful pictures to capture his engagement with his partner.

Source: Legit.ng