The Nigerian social media space has been on fire over the last few hours after popular Evangelist Theophilus Sunday made an announcement

In a post shared on all his social media pages, Minister Theophilus Sunday announced his engagement to a Jamaican lady

Minister Sunday is the third famous Nigerian evangelist in the last 12 months to tie the knot with a foreign Christian woman, and it has got people talking

The Nigerian social media community has been going wild over a recent announcement by famous Christian minister Theophilus Sunday.

Theophilus Sunday announced the engagement on his social media pages, tagging it with the caption "As The Lord Pleases."

Minister Theophilus Sunday announces his engagement to a Jamaican lady, and Nigerian women react. Photo credit: @theophilussunday

Source: Instagram

The announcement has sparked massive reactions across the Nigerian social media space. It has stirred mixed emotions and different conversations.

Minister Theophilus Sunday's upcoming wedding announcement is weeks after Moses Bliss tied the knot with his Ghanaian queen, Marie Wiseborn.

Months before, Ebukasong also revealed that he is now married to a white woman who is a UK citizen.

Here below is Theophilus Sunday's announcement:

See reactions that trailed Theophilus Sunday's announcement

Netizens slam Theophilus Sunday and other Nigerian male gospel singer's for tying the knot with foreign women:

@eyin_nwa:

"It was when Kunle and Tiwi used their love to open the year that I knew that 2024 is going to be a love/marriage filled year."

@thee_bunmi:

"Man shall not live by music alone , there’s food and there’s foooood."

@zobovita:

"From Kunle tiwi, veekee Femi, Moses bliss, deroyals, now theophilus…. We r here for it."

@thereadingmom.ng:

"The reactions are just hilarious God knows how to settle His own jare and He ordained marriage. The koko is to see Him first. Most pastors and ministers marry fine spouses."

@amgorretti:

"I was promised to a deity don run leave convenant. Man of God carry eye enter market. Kingdom marriage steady winning."

@horladura:

"Can we restart the year una no give us breathing space especially men of God wetin do naija women like this."

@percy_black:

"Ye! My chest o not again. Congratulations sha

@Chinonxo:

"Moses bliss fiancee is Ghanian. Theophilus Sunday wife is Jamaica.Tim Godfrey wife is an American citizen. Why are gospel musicians running away from Nigeria women."

@mountainboy24:

"Most of our Nigerian girls are not vagins. That is why most people go outside to marry."

@donearlylife:

"Congratulations. But the question is are there some things that they have seen or the are seeing in our Nigerian girls that's making them look to women from other countries."

@justwisdomfx:

"I’ve been offered to a deity don marry."

@BadmanDafe:

"Who una come they leave 9ja women for like this?"

Moses Bliss' wife goes natural for their wedding

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip that emerged online during Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding.

The Christian celebrity couple tied the knot on Thursday, February 29, 2024, in Ghana, and videos from the celebration have been making the rounds on social media.

Netizens spotted Marie Wiseborn's first look on her big day in a viral video posted by @bellanaijaweddings, and it got people talking.

Source: Legit.ng