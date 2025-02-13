A Nigerian man has shared a video of 2Baba Idibia's new lover, Natasha, speaking to a large crowd during a campaign

While sharing the video, the young man expressed his fears about the lady's aura and prayed that 2Baba doesn't end up regretting his decision to leave Annie

Social media users who came across his post on the Facebook app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has expressed his shock online after seeing a video of 2Baba Idibia's alleged new partner, Natasha, addressing a large crowd during a campaign event.

The man's concerns centred around Natasha's demeanour and whether 2Baba had made a wise decision in leaving his wife, Annie Idibia.

Man expresses fear for 2Baba's well-being Photo credit: @Comrade Phils, 2Baba Idibia/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man shares rare video of 2Baba's Natasha

Comrade Phils, who shared the video on TikTok, expressed his reservations about Natasha's character, describing her as a force to be reckoned with.

He questioned whether 2Baba, known for his musical talent and charismatic stage presence, possessed the emotional strength to handle a partner of Natasha's calibre.

In his words:

"This is the woman that Innocent Idibia left Annie Maucaley for. While I do not know the nitty-gritty of his recent feud with Annie and would not insinuate more than is in the public domain, I hope Innocent has the balls, beyond bedmatics and musical fame, to fickle with this lioness? A woman who could hold a volatile crowd down like this in the face of the Nigerian guerilla political oppressors is not an easy steel to melt.

"I recall when Innocent canceled a proposed hunger protest in 2017 after a single call made to him allegedly by the Nigerian DSS. That very Innocent, son of Idibia, with the subriquet "2face or 2baba" may be famous, talented and may have a voice that melts many women's hearts but you see this Natasha with her aura and thrust, she is Cleopatra, Mary - Queen of Scots, and Helen of Troy combined.

"Will our tender looking and emotionally driven Idibia withstand her thrust when it comes? I guarantee you, the moment that spirit of frivolity associated with the 2baba brand's random affections for African queens showcases itself in this new relationship, the lioness in her will come. Her thrust will be those of Annie and the other three documented concubines combined and our dear innocent shall know that what would hit him then shall not be the usual. May Annie not be missed!"

Reactions trail man's comment about 2baba's lover Natasha

The man's comments were met with lots of responses from Facebook users, who offered their opinions on the matter.

While some defended 2Baba's right to move on and pursue a new relationship, others expressed concern for Annie's well-being and questioned the motivations behind 2Baba's decision.

Elizabeth said:

"Nigerian women dey always fall my hand. Like why would she settle for some like 2baba. She is way above him, how can a woman with all she has achieved, want to be with a serial baby daddy. The Solomon of Africa kia."

Chika Ononuju wrote:

"How will she complain about his infidelity?? Abi she no know who tubaba be?? Maybe na pikin she want make tubaba give her."

Abonyi said:

"When such start happening, 2baba can port again, no time! The search for internal peace is a continuous thing!"

Samuella Joy reacted:

"He's looking for someone to challenge him and the universe said to him "Say no more dearest son" so good luck to him and his future dramas."

Austin Kelechi reacted:

"A lot of rotten characters when it comes to female politicians in Nigeria. It's not easy to stand them. Hmmm."

Nenye Bridget added:

"No lies his recent Iska led him into the one that he must comport by fire by force."

See the post below:

Security man loses composure after seeing Annie Idibia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a security man recently lost himself after coming across Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of popular Nigerian singer, 2Baba.

In a video, the man stared deeply at her as she walked out of a building to the extent that he left his mouth agape.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng