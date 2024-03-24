Sharon Ooja has stated that she has done her civil wedding with her husband whom she didn't show his face

In her post she said that the ink for the wedding would have dried up by the time her fans were seeing her post and she said her husband is Igbo

The actress thanked God for bringing her man her way as she noted that she was counting down to her church wedding and traditional marriage

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, has quit the single's club and she is married in a civil ceremony to her Igbo lover.

The fashionista announced the good news in a post on social media. According to her, she prayed for her loving husband and God brought him her way.

She also said that by the time people were reading her post, the ink for their civil ceremony would have been dried up.

Sharon Ooja confirms she is married. Photo credit @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Ooja hopes for a white wedding

In the caption of her post, she noted that he was looking forward to her white wedding which would take place in the church.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also added that her traditional wedding was coming up but she did not share any more details about it.

Sharon thank God

In her post, the actress who is highly spiritual explained it was the hand of God that changed her story.

She gushed over her husband and said that he has a good and kind heart. She noted that she would say yes a thousand times to him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@preshstagram:

"Congratulations beautiful woman."

@preshstagram:

"My friend @beekayffg will cry."

@thebeverlynaya:

"It’s finally time to break the internet, congrats again beautiful!."

@temiotedola:

"Congratulations!!!"

@official_mercyeke:

"Congratulations my love."

@iambisola:

"Thanks for the Love guys. We love you."

@adedamee:

"This was one very hard secret to keep because see what The Lord has done!!!Congratulations once again sweetheart."

@omonioboli:

"Glad the world now gets to share in the best news since my kid’s engagement, super happy for you my baby! Love you both so much."

@inidimaokojie:

"We have a wedding to plan. Love you both."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Hot tears. We have a wedding to plan. Love You Boo!"

Sabinus tells Lege he wants Ooja

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker, Sabinus, had shown interest in Ooja after he appeared on Lege's dating show.

Lege asked him for his name and age but Sabinus was only interested in dating Ooja and he didn't answer all of Lege's questions.

Ooja appeared in the next episode of the dating show and gave Sabinus some conditions before he can date her.

Source: Legit.ng