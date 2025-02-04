Burna Boy's mum and dad have not stopped serving couple goals despite being married for 34 years

Odogwu's mum went on her social media page, via her Instagram story to celebrate the love of her life as he added another year

Bose Ogulu's kind words to her husband resonated with many of her fans, as the post travelled fast on cyberspace

It was Burna Boy's father Mr Sam Ogulu's birthday on February 4, 2025, and his wife went all out to celebrate her heartthrob.

Bose Ogulu shared gorgeous pictures with her man via her Instagram story, where she wished him a happy birthday.

Burna Boy's Mum spurs reactions as she celebrates her man's new age. credit: @burnaboygram, @thenamix

Three photos were posted with separate captions; they each read:

"Happy birthday Sam, appreciate all that you do. Have an amazing birthday. Sam, may God continue to bless you and lift you up. Wishing you a fantastic birthday, enjoy a special day. My lifetime dance floor MVP., Sammy Boy always bringing out the legendary finger moves."

The momager's special post about her husband melted hearts across social media, choking singles all over. The couple looked cute together in all the pictures, and the way they looked at each other showed that the love that exists between them still stands strong and has withstood the test of time - 34 years of marriage.

It will be recalled that music crooner Burna Boy recently celebrated his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu’s birthday in style Mama Burna turned 57 on November 19, 2024.

The party was organised for her at a nightclub in Paris as several videos from the event made the rounds online, including clips of Burna Boy being goofy at his mum’s birthday.

Bose Ogulu has always been a goofball and the life of the party. She manages her job as the Grammy-winners' mother and his manager so well, that it seems almost effortless.

Burna Boy’s Sister shares sweet story

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami Ogulu, shed more light on their family dynamics and how supportive their parents are.

While speaking as a guest on the Overnight Success show, Ronami recounted the moment they knew Burna’s career had picked up.

She stated how their father would drive Burna to shows, and their mum would add to his show money just so that he would go and perform.

