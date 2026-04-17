Former Super Eagles star John Ogu has explained why Arsenal bottles the Premier League title at the end of the season

The Gunners have finished second in three consecutive seasons, but are in pole position to finally lift the title this year

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in a similar position before and still failed to win the title, ceding it to Manchester City

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has opened up on why Arsenal ‘bottles’ the Premier League titles close to the end of the season.

The Gunners are currently six points ahead of Manchester City on the Premier League table with six matches to go, and could finally lift the title.

John Ogu explains why Arsenal bottles the Premier League title. Photo by Erwin Speck.

Source: Getty Images

However, it is not straightforward, and they could lose it. City has a game in hand to close the gap to three points, and both teams will face off this weekend.

If City wins all their remaining matches, which includes Arsenal’s visit to the Etihad Stadium, they could upset Arsenal and become champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled to get the title over the line in recent years, finishing second in the last three seasons, including losing the title after leading for over 200 days in 2023.

Ogu explains Arsenal’s struggles

Former Super Eagles star and Arsenal fan John Ogu has explained why his club surrenders the Premier League title during the business end of the season.

Ogu blamed it on the mentality and added that he knows the players are not happy to lose, which increases the pressure any time they lose.

“I've been playing for almost 20 years. I'll tell you it has to do with mentality, because after every game, they watch their matches, and analyse where they can do better,” he said on the Home Turf Podcast.

“When I was in Israel, we won titles for three years straight, and the coach would ask us what we could've done better. Everyone wants to win. I'm a big Arsenal fan. They've been in my life for so long.

“We lost to Manchester City and Southampton, but I'll tell you no football player is happy to lose.”

Arsenal is fighting on two fronts this season as they are in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, for the second consecutive season, the first time in the club’s history.

Arteta described it as a special moment in the club’s history and warned the fans not to take it for granted, as it was difficult to achieve.

Mikel Arteta admonished Arsenal fans after reaching UCL semi-final. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

“It’s the first time we’ve [reached the semi-finals consecutively] in 140 years, so that tells you the difficulty and magnitude of what we’ve done,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“I think we don’t realise it now, but we’ll realise it in a few years, so don’t take for granted what we’ve done. It’s extremely difficult to achieve, and it’s never been achieved [by ourselves].”

Arteta speaks about Arsenal’s struggles

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta explained why Arsenal has yet to win the Champions League and Premier League despite his efforts.

The Spanish manager admitted that his team is trying to do what no team has done in the club's history, and it makes it difficult to achieve.

Source: Legit.ng