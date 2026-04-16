Enioluwa has opened up about finding love in his Tanzanian girlfriend, Phina, as he shared how they met

The actor and influencer has been sharing loved-up moments with Phina for quite a while, and many thought he was promoting her brand

Fans were happy for them, as they wished them well and prayed for their relationship

Actor and media personality Enioluwa Olaoluwa has opened up about his love life with Tanzanian singer Phina.

The movie star had been sharing loved-up moments with Phina a few months ago, and many thought he was only trying to promote her brand in Nigeria.

Reactions as Enioluwa opens up on finding love in Tanzanian singer, Phina. Photo credit@enioluwa

Source: Instagram

While appearing as guests on Television Continental, Enioluwa and Phina spoke about how they met.

According to the brand influencer, he and Phina have been together longer than many people know. He explained that it was love at first sight for him when he met her in Tanzania.

Sharing more, Enioluwa noted that he was in Tanzania about three years ago for a project and had planned to work with a singer, but the person did not show up.

He added that when Phina walked in, the producer suggested they work together, and they eventually developed feelings for each other.

Enioluwa clears misconceptions about love in Tanzania

When asked if his best friend Priscilla’s marriage to a Tanzanian influenced his decision to date someone from the country, Enioluwa stated that it was not so.

He explained that he and Phina share many things in common, which naturally drew them to each other.

Enioluwa speaks about releasing singer with lover, Phina. Photo credit@enioluwa

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa added that he and Phina have recorded two songs together and will be releasing them soon.

Phina speaks about the relationship with Enioluwa

Also speaking about finding love in Nigeria, the Tanzanian singer said that Nigeria has become her home as she came for both music and love.

She praised Enioluwa for speaking Swahili fluently, saying her people in Tanzania are impressed by it.

The music star explained that she loves Enioluwa’s genuineness and the way he makes her feel safe and loved around him.

Sharing more, Phina stated that she started music in the choir as a child, and in 2018, she entered a competition and won.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Eniolwa's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by Enioluwa. Here are some comments below:

@Queenella442 commented:

"I can't stop laughing."

@DilichukwuFaustina-c4l reacted:

"Not me smiling foolishly."

@kadeenjohnson2050 wrote:

"The one and phi baby and Dr. E."

@OdunayoAdepoju-n8k shared:

"My ship y'all. They are so cute. Phi is shy awww.Could be that she is out of her comfort zone."

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video had captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identity for her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng