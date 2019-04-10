Kat Timpf's bio: age, height, salary, net worth, husband, assault

Katherine Clare Timpf, commonly known as Kat Timpf, is a renowned American political commentator, journalist, libertarian columnist, and comedian. She is known for her profound satirical pieces about the effects of cultural oversensitivity and government overreach on society. To most of her fans, Kat is renowned for her roles on The Greg Gutfeld Show (renamed Gutfeld!) and Sincerely, Kat.

Kat looking nice in a blue and black dress. Photo: @kattimpf

Source: Instagram

Kat has had quite a career in the radio and television industries. She has worked in numerous television networks and radio stations in what can only be described as a decorated career.

Profile summary

Name : Katherine Clare Timpf

: Katherine Clare Timpf Nickname : Kat

: Kat Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 29th October 1988

29th October 1988 Age : 33 years (as of 2021)

: 33 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States America

Detroit, Michigan, United States America Current residence: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Nationality : American

: American Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches (bust, waist, hips)

34-24-35 inches (bust, waist, hips) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Husband : Cameron Friscia

: Cameron Friscia Children : None

: None Father : Daniel Timpf

: Daniel Timpf Mother : Ann Marie Timpf

: Ann Marie Timpf Siblings : Julia and Elliot Timpf

: Julia and Elliot Timpf Alma mater: Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College Profession : Journalist and comedian

: Journalist and comedian Kat Timpf's net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @ kattimpf

kattimpf Twitter: @KatTimpf

@KatTimpf YouTube: Katherine Timpf

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kat Timpf's biography

Who is Kat Timpf, and why is her name so popular across journalism circles in America?

Kat's childhood

How old is Kat Timpf? The renowned journalist is 33 years old as of 2021. She was born on 29th October 1988 to Daniel Timpf and Ann Marie Timpf, and Katherine grew up alongside her siblings, Elliot and Julia.

What nationality is Kat Timpf?

The journalist is an American national by birth. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Education

Timpf attended Hillsdale College, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English. She graduated Magna C*m Laude in 2010. Soon after, she joined CampusReform.org, a website focused on evaluating and reporting misconduct issues in college campuses.

What does Kat Timpf do for a living?

Kat on the Kennedy show. Photo: @kattimpf

Source: Instagram

Despite her relatively young age, Kat has had quite a decorated career. She has worked and made appearances in numerous radio programs and television shows. The most notable ones include Fox & Friends, Your Work with Neil Cavuto, Red eye, Stossel, America Live with Megyn Kelly, and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

In 2012, Kat received the coveted Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship Program Grant. The funding from the grant allowed her to carry out a project titled As California Goes, So Goes the Nation: The Consequences of Following Golden State Policy.

Katherine's rise to prominence came when she appeared on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox. Afterwards, she landed a role as a co-host on Fox News Specialists. In 2019, she began to host the Sincerely, Kat show by Fox Nation.

Timpf has also worked as a reporter for the Washington Times, an anchor for NASA's radio show known as Third Rock Radio and a producer for Total Traffic Network in California. Timpf has also been a contributor for some reputable news channels, including the Investor's Business Daily, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Orange County Register, , and the International Business Times.

What happened to Kat Timpf and Jimmy Kimmel?

In June 2020, Kat made some comments about Jimmy Kimmel taking some time off to be with his family. Kat then responded by saying that 'It's a lot harder to hold down a cat than a kid.' This was her implication that it was more difficult to take care of her cat than it is for Jimmy to take care of his kid.

However, the comment attracted a lot of criticism. The show's host even reminded Kat that Jimmy had a child diagnosed with a heart problem. Timpf responded by apologising to Jimmy and Americans at large and stated that she commented lightheartedly and was not aware of Kimmel's child's heart problem.

The assault on Kat Timpf

In July 2017, Kat was set to speak at a campaign event held at the Union Pool in Brooklyn. The event had been planned by her friend, Ben Kissel, who, at the time, was running for the President of the Brooklyn Borough in New York.

Just when she was about to speak, an unknown man walked in and dumped a bottle of water on her. The journalist made a series of tweets about the incident, describing how everything went down and calling for justice. The assaulter was reportedly never apprehended.

Engagement

The renowned journalist had always been quite secretive when it came to her dating life. However, in August 2020, the renowned journalist broke the news of her engagement to then-fiancé Cameron Frish during an appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show.

That was the first time her fans got to see Kat Timpf's engagement ring. After the announcement, Kat quickly moved on to the next topic on the show and did not give additional details about the engagement. A few days after the announcement, Timpf posted a candid photo of Cameron and herself captioning it 'our engagement photos are here.'

Kat Timpf's wedding

Kat and Cameron on their wedding day. Photo: @kattimpf

Source: Instagram

Who is Kat Timpf married to? In May 2021, Kat and Cameron tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by Lisa Kennedy, renowned for hosting the Kennedy show on Fox. At the couple's wedding, Timpf wore a dress from Kleinfeld's and had her makeup and hair done by the famous Roman K. Salon. Kat and Friscia's rings came from Greene & Co.

Who is Cameron Frish?

Friscia graduated from the U.S. Military School with a bachelor’s degree in science. He then enlisted in the military and served in different positions, including Executive Assistant to Brigade Commander and Assistant Operations Officer.

Timpf’s husband left the military in 2014 and joined Merill Lynch Peirce Penner & Smith Inc. as a broker. What does Kat Timpf's husband do for a living? Currently, he works at Coatue Management, an investment management company based in New York.

Kat Timpf's height and other body measurements

The journalist is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 54 kilograms (119 pounds). Her body measures 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

What does Kat Timpf's necklace say?

Kat said that the necklace she wears every day has the chemical compound dopamine. This was seemingly in response to queries she used to receive on her email and Instagram page regarding the necklace.

Net worth

According to this site, the journalist's net worth is about $1.5 million. She also reportedly earns about $50,000 annually from her journalism, comedy, and commentator careers.

Kat Timpf's Instagram and other social media pages

Timpf is fairly active on various social media platforms. Her Instagram page has over 300k followers and more than a thousand posts. Kat Timpf's Twitter handle has more than half a million followers. She regularly makes posts about herself and her line of work on social media platforms.

Kat Timpf is undoubtedly one of the most decorated young journalists in America. Despite her relatively short time in the radio and television industries, she has amassed a wealth of experience by working in numerous networks and stations.

READ ALSO: Cristina Greeven Cuomo's biography: who is Chris Cuomo's wife?

Legit.ng recently explored the life of Cristina Greeven, best known for being Chris Cuomo's wife. Cristina has devoted much of her life to promoting human wellness and fitness through physical exercise and proper diet.

Cristina's husband is among the best-known journalists at CNN. She prefers to maintain a low profile and is barely ever in the limelight.

Source: Legit.ng