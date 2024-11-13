Wofai Fada has announced that she welcomed a baby and become the latest mother in a post on her social media page

The comedian had it rough with her in-law when she was getting married to her lover a few months ago

In her post, she proudly flaunted her growing baby dump as she rocked a black blazer and black trouser

Nigerian comedian Wofai Ewu, better known as Wofai Fada, has welcomed the patter of tiny feet into her household.

Legit.ng had reported that Wofai Fada's in-law had washed hands off her marriage after she shared pictures of the ceremony online.

Months after the controversial ceremony, she shared a picture collage of her growing baby bump. Her caption showed that she has giving birth to her baby.

The entrepreneur also shared a short video where she was speaking to someone, but the video was not audible.

Wofai Fada warns fans

In the caption of her post, she cautioned her fans to be careful as they slide through her page because there was a baby bump ahead.

Wofai Fada also noted that when the baby arrived, her family became three.

Recall that Wofai Fada's family also replied her in-law after they disowned her. They accused her in-law of rejecting her because of her tribe.

What fans said about Wofai Fada's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

Wofai Fada peppers in-law

Legit.ng had reported that the comedian had shared some lovely pictures of herself and her husband, a few months after her marriage.

In the photos, she was playing football with her husband in their beach wear, as she said that her inner child was still ageless.

Fans of the comedian were happy about her post, as they reacted massively in the comment section.

