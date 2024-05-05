Amidst the trending videos of comedienne Wofai Fada and her husband's traditional wedding, a letter from the Cole family distancing themselves from the union has gone viral

The letter, which was credited to have come from Wofai Fada's father-in-law, noted that they've no hands in the wedding and do not accept the comedienne as part of their family

According to the letter, the Cole family did not sign off nor granted permission for the traditional wedding to take place, and they called for the public to disregard it

Nigerian actress and comedienne Wofai Ewu, aka Wofai Fada, and her husband-to-be, Kunle Cole, recently created a buzz online after reports about their engagement went viral.

However, a letter from the husband-to-be's family has sparked reactions online as they called for the annulment of the union between Wofai Fada and their son, Kunle Cole.

The family of Wofai Fada's fiance have published a letter rejecting the comedienne and distanced themselves from their traditional wedding. Photo credit: @wofaifada

Source: Instagram

The letter, claimed to have emanated from the comedienne's father-in-law, noted that the Cole family did not support nor did they give permission for the traditional wedding to take place between the couple.

Images from Wofai Fada's traditional wedding trends

Hours after the letter went viral, more clips from the traditional wedding between Wofai Fada and her fiance emerged online.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to details in the viral clip, the event occurred in Ugep, Cross River state, the actress' hometown.

Legit.ng recalls when Wofai Fada first made the headlines as a social media personality with her football juggling skills some years back.

Below is glimpse of the letter published by Cole family:

Here clips and pictures from Wofai Fada's traditional wedding:

Reactions trail the letter from Wofai's in-laws

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral letter:

@migz_nails_asaba:

"Two adult post picture wetin concern us an letter."

@oloriwendytunes:

"They just fueled their love with this public show of embarrassment. Love wins in the end."

@ms_damzz_o:

"The Cole family of Victoria island Lagos… LOL. This says alot about the family."

@annieochuwa:

"Them really say fine girls nor know better thing for this boy whew he lips be like this so walahur."

@grey_fleur:

"It’s the ‘Cole Family of Victoria Island’ for me…."

@feyi_shonowo:

"What’s with the ‘of Victoria Island Lagos’ BS?! Na Bridgerton dem think sey them dey?! If not for Wofai sef who knows them? Dam scoundrels!"

@frekeffabian:

"Two adults are in love and you are talking about acceptance!!! When are we going to stop thinking backward?"

@the_beck_e:

"For man wey nor even fine….mstchww."

@oluwatosin_alo:

"Mschew ‍.What does this publication intend to achieve?"

@yettima:

"Engr Kunle Cole of Victoria island, this publication is embarrassing to your irrelevant heritage. Recall it."

@lordchristoz:

"Obviously a Family with colonial mentality."

@shylad06:

"When e reach for public disclaimer, I go dust my love waka. Some families can be principalities and tribulations. I no wan increase my prayer points as I de so."

@adore_by_ayeesha:

"So embarrassing. Chai! Wofai is one of d few celebrities without any stain. Y’all pls the family u marry into Is important o. I hope she is ready for the stress because these pple sound like dey will show her shege."

Wofai Fada juggles ball in heels

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wofai Fada broke the internet with her football juggling skills.

In the viral clip, Wofai Fada was sighted raising the ball while rocking a high-heeled shoe. Wofai Fada's celebrity status as a football pundit and actor has soared.

Source: Legit.ng