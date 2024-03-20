Theophilus Sunday and his woman Ashlee White have been trending online hours after the gospel singer unveiled her

However, there are claims that Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee White had their wedding in February

Ashlee White also dropped a hint as she shared a series of pictures of her rocking a white outfit and added a cryptic message

Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday has continued to trend on social media after he shook the net by publicly flaunting the love of his life, Ashlee White, who is a Jamaican.

Amid the reactions and congratulatory messages that have trailed the gospel singer's post, new reports have emerged claiming the gospel singer got married in February.

An X user identified as Professor Ink claimed the gospel singer kept his wedding completely private and only recently chose to make it public.

"Theophilus Sunday is already married. They got married sometime in February. If I'm not mistaken, even before Moses Bliss. They decided to keep it completely private, even without an announcement. I LOVE the way they did theirs. I wish him the best! May God bless their home."

Another netizen identified as daveodohNG wrote:

"So this February wey we dey sing “Jesus is more than enough for me” Theophilus Sunday dey do court wedding."

Theophilus Sunday's woman drops hint

A look at Ashlee White's Instagram page showed the shared series of pictures in February and added a cryptic caption that read:

"A New Era

The background of one of the pictures also had a graphics design of Theophilus Sunday's name and her.

Fashion police roast Theophilus Sunday's boo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ashley White, Theophilus Sunday's boo, was called out over her pre-wedding photoshoot dress.

A lady on X noted that Theophilus' boo's clothing was inappropriate for the wife of a gospel musician and chastised her for it.

"For me, this dress is not decent for a wife to a man of God. That's my humble opinion. Congratulations to you both," she wrote.

In another report, a netizen noted the error Theophilus Sunday made in the photos he shared.

