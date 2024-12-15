2024 was a fantastic year for some Nigerian celebrities, who welcomed babies into their lives as fans also rejoiced with them

Some of them made their debut as first time parents, while a few expanded their families because they have had children before

Singer Portable, Adesua Etomi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ali Baba and a few others became joyful parents in 2024 and shared the good news with fans

2024 would be an unforgettable year for many Nigerian celebrities because of the joy and excitement that the year brought to their lives as they welcomed the patter of tiny feet in their households.

Legit.ng brings you the delightful bundles of joy that captured the spotlight from the beginning to the end of the year.

Ekene Umenwa, Adesua Etomi, Tania Omotayo share good news with fans Photo credit@adesuaetomi/@taniaomotayo/@eken_umenwa

1. Emeka Ike welcomes baby after losing mum

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike had another baby with his wife a few days after losing his mother. The actor also mentioned that his second baby came on his birthday and called the little one's arrival a double blessing for him.

He shared video and pictures while the wife was still in the hospital, as he showed how he fed his baby.

2. Portable welcomes baby with 4th baby mama

Controversial singer Portable became a father again after his fourth baby mama Ashabi Simple put to bed. The singer shared pictures of his baby to announce the good news with his fans. He also shared Ashabi Simple's maternity photo shoots and appreciated her.

3. Ali Baba welcomes triplet with wife

When comedian Atunyota Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, announced that he was expecting a set of triplet with his wife, Mary Akpobome, many didn't believe until the woman gave birth.

He made the announcement in April, and many thought it was the usual April fool prank. The funny man and his wife later dedicated the children in a grand ceremony.

4. Josh2funny welcomes second son

Nigerian skit maker and comedian Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny, started the year on a positive note after welcoming his second son with his beautiful wife. He declared his affection for him as he shared his name on social media.

5.Deyemi Okanlawon welcomes third son

Movie star, Deyemi Okanlawon, became a father for the third time in February 2024. He shared the good news with his fans and even flew to Texas to surprise his wife while she was still in the hospital.

6. Daniel Etim- Effiong welcomes third child

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong became a father for the third time a few months ago. He flaunted pictures of the newborn and his wife as he appreciated God for the gift to his family.

7. Tania Omotayo welcomes second child

Businesswoman, Tania Omotayo, became a mother for the second time in September 2024. In the video shared by the elated woman, her first daughter was playing and stirring at the newborn.

8. Heidi Korth welcomes child after marriage drama

Sina Adeleke, better known as Sina Rambo and his wife, Heidi Korth, became parents for the second time this year. Korth had earlier tried to end her marriage after calling out her husband and his family. She even dragged Davido and Chioma into her feud with her husband.

9. Simi Drey welcomes first child with husband

Nigerian show host and actress, Simi Drey, was over the moon as she shared the good news of welcoming her first child with her husband. She shared a picture of her child holding her hand as she gushed over the baby. She also disclosed that she got all she wanted.

10. Ekene Umenwa honours Holy Mary after birth

Nigerian actress Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Ifeanyi Alex, joined the league of entertainers, who were first time parents in 2024. The role interpreter honoured Holy Mary by dressing like her for her pregnancy shoot.

11. Adesua Etomi welcomes second child

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W became parents again a few months ago. The singer shared a post on how he has been managing his studies and playing the role of the father and husband.

The actress also flaunted pictures taken during her second pregnancy.

12. Tawa Ajisefinni welcomes child after childlessness

Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni finally became a mother after years of childlessness. The moviemaker had a baby boy. Her colleague, Biola Bayo announced the good news on social media. And the elated mother later shared her ordeal before she became a mother.

13. Elma Godwin welcomes baby with birthmark

Media personality, Elma Godwin also became a mother in 2024. She shared the good news with her fans and rejoiced specially because her baby had the same birthmark as her.

14.Chioma Chijioke welcomes baby after losing husband

Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke became a joyful mother in 2024. The movie star welcomed a baby with her new husband a few months after losing her first husband. Many questioned her for not mourning her first partner well before moving on.

15. Dayo Amusa welcomes baby boy

Actress Dayo Amusa was so happy after announcing the birth of her baby. It started as a speculation, but the actress later posted pictures of her newborn and appreciated God for the gift.

16. Amarachi Igidimbah welcomes second child

Nollywood actress Amarachi Igidimbah welcomed her second child on her first son's birthday. The happy mother shared her testimony after giving birth. She disclosed that she was praying that her first child would have a birthday mate when her water broke.

17. Wofai Fada welcomes first child

Skit maker and businesswoman Wofai Fada also became a mother in 2024. She shared her pregnancy shoot with fans and also teased them with pictures taken in the hospital. Her baby came months after the drama that took place after her wedding.

18. Williams Uchemba welcomes son with wife

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba became a father for the second time while he was away for work. He had travelled to Nigeria from London when his wife fell into labour. He had to take the next available flight to be with her. The movie star shared videos when he visited her.

Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress had welcomed her third child, a baby boy, a few years after having a daughter.

The movie star took to social media to share the great news of her and her husband’s second child together.

Uche Ogbodo’s child delivery came shortly after she had alerted fans about expecting twin babies. Fans were happy about the news, but still asked about her twins.

