Natasha Osawaru has shared her first social media post after her traditional wedding with singer 2Baba in Benue

Natasha shared a picture of her looking elegant, which appeared to have been taken during a plenary session in Edo state

2Baba's new wife's first post has, however, triggered both criticisms and praises from her online in-laws

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru has broken her silence amid reports of her traditional wedding rites with Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba in Benue state.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an update about 2Baba and Natasha's alleged traditional wedding first emerged on social media on Thursday, April 24.

The reports claim the singer and the lawmaker will tie the knot traditionally on Friday, April 25, 2025.

However, contrary to the reports that the wedding will take place in Benin City, Edo state, a video of 2Baba and Natasha carrying out their traditional marriage rites in the singer's state of origin, Benue, have emerged online.

In a viral video, Natasha was seen being ushered into a place where 2Baba’s clans' men were seated. The lawmaker had an Idoma wrapper tied around her waist as she walked in with a headscarf covering her face.

Amid the reactions, Natasha has now returned online to share her first Instagram post amid reports of her traditional wedding with 2Baba.

Natasha shared a picture of her rocking an eyeglass, which was taken during a plenary session.

While she didn't include any caption, Nigerians have since flooded her comment section.

The post Natasha shared amid her traditional wedding with 2Baba below:

Fans divided over Natasha's post

While some netizens gushed about Natasha, referring to her as 'our wife,' others blasted her, claiming she was the reason behind 2Baba and Annie's marriage crash.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail the post, read them below:

jorgethe1st said:

"Benue State welcomes you. Our wife."

asari_mimi reacted:

"Hon. house legislator who always slay."

kings_fashion_empire21 commented:

"Latest wife….we idoma highly welcome you."

officalprettyj_omeche said:

"Our wife we the Amufu people loves you."

celebhusband said:

"Na our mama be this oo,we no get another one,na our mama be this oo ohh."

qwinlohgo said:

"Congratulations to your wedding, u no do prep wedding shoot with ur husband n post 4 us? You're a young woman act like one be."

ruthlala05 reacted:

"Congratulations and happy married life to tuface,woooo your eyes will see what your mouth cannot say Nee Idibia."

only1.chisom said:

"Leave person husband for God sake 🙏 I de beg you.release d man for eem wife."

blaqmoni77 reacted:

"Edo women are ashamed of u."

anibenkam said:

"You destroyed a whole marriage that has kids , tell me how will you feel if another woman do that to you? Women support women but you break another woman into pieces . @honorableosawaru."

Natasha introduced as 2baba's wife

Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed the moment Natasha Osawaru was introduced after arriving in Benue State with 2Baba.

She was present as 2Baba bagged a political appointment in Benue State.

The singer was named the technical adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on entertainment and community outreach.

