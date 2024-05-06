Nigerian comedian Ali Baba and his wife Mary Akpobome, have continued to celebrate the birth of their triplets

Shortly after the news of the childbirth went viral, the celebrity couple took to church to dedicate their triplets

Videos of the three babies in church were posted on social media and fans congratulated the couple

Nigerian comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome aka Ali Baba and his wife, Mary, have finally taken their triplets to church for dedication.

Recall that there was recently an uproar on social media after it was discovered that the comedian and his wife had truly welcomed triplets following their announcement on April 1st that left fans thinking it was a prank.

Fans react to videos of Ali Baba dedicating his triplets in church. Photos: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the celebrity couple have taken their newborns to church to finally dedicate them to God while a pastor says prayers for them.

The dedication took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ The Lord Parish in Lekki, Lagos state.

A series of videos from the church dedication was posted on social media. In one clip, the pastor and two of his assistants carried the triplets while prayers were said to God on their behalf. The crowd also echoed their ‘amens’. See below:

Another video showed the celebrity parents of the triplets dancing to praise and worship songs in the church with big smiles on their faces. See below:

See another video from the occasion below:

Netizens react as Ali Baba, wife, dedicate triplets in church

Read some of the heartwarming comments from netizens as Ali Baba and his wife dedicated their triplets in church:

Zarahh_event:

“Congratulations sir .”

maami_yaya:

“Why is that old man chewing gum like ashawo in church? Him no get respect for God? Right in the middle of prayers.”

lade_olu:

“Wow!!! Congratulations.”

Juggylove:

“When he announced it on April 1st, I thought it was April fool oooo.”

Wonoe:

“Jehovah, I'm ready oo!”

gentleglobalfigure8:

“What God cannot do does not exist , congratulations and welcome our babies.”

charcharblitzkrieg87:

“God cannot Lie!! This filled my heart with joy.”

simplebennie:

“Oh see me thinking it was April fool prank.. God is always marvelous Congratulations.”

shekinaslove:

“Congratulations, God is too faithful.”

Habeebay__:

“Congratulations to them MAY ALLAH SPARE THEIR LIVES TO BE ABLE TO TAKE CARE OF THE CHILDREN AMEEN YA RABBI.”

chidinma_kelechi:

“Congratulations I am next in line for this blessing .”

Naijafabrichub:

“Wow! A hearty congratulations .”

abasselizabeth:

“Congratulations . May God keep them for you.”

Iamgloriaali:

“THANK YOU GOD … congratulations .”

Ali Baba reveals how much Mark Angel makes

Legit. ng recalls reporting that Ali Baba was on a show where he made a stirring revelation about the young comedian Mark Angel.

During an interview with Ndeu Wazobia's Honest Bunch, Ali Baba revealed that Mark Angel is one of Nigeria's wealthiest comedians.

In another report, Legit.ng shared a video of Mark Angel's estate.

Source: Legit.ng