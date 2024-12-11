A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming post narrating how his female friend drove him to tears after helping him sort his accommodation issues

According to the young man, the lady begged her father who agreed to house him for close to two years until he found his feet

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences in the comments

A young Nigerian man has recounted how his female friend's extraordinary act of kindness transformed his life during a challenging period.

He shared his story via the X app and it quickly went viral, triggering emotional comments from netizens.

Man shares touching experience with kind female friend Photo credit: @meetjmb/X

Source: TikTok

Man recounts getting accommodation through female friend

The man identified as @meetjmb expressed his deepest gratitude to Chisom Ogbummuo, his former classmate who intervened on his behalf.

Her timely assistance secured him accommodation for almost two years, providing a stability he desperately needed.

After completing his studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the young man faced an uncertain future, lacking a place to call home in Lagos.

His friend Yemi offered temporary refuge, but this arrangement was short-lived. It was then that Chisom stepped in, appealing to her father to provide shelter.

The family's kindness knew no bounds, welcoming the young man into their Ago Palace Way residence.

Overcome with emotion over the great treatment he received, he broke down in tears, humbled by their generosity.

This act of compassion left an indelible mark on his life, forging a debt of gratitude he vowed never to forget.

In his words:

"Yes! Her name is Chisom Ogbummuo, my class mate who spoke to her dad on my behalf to house me for close to 2 years until I found my feet after school. When we were done with school (UNILAG), I didn’t have where to live in Lagos. And I swore never to go back home (Kaduna).

"I was the Faculty president of my set so I had my office to live in for some days until it was pertinent for me to give keys to the new administration. And that day it actually dawned on me that I didn’t have where to go."

"Yemi, another classmate asked that I followed him to his in-law’s 3 bedroom apartment as they (his sister and husband were in the US for holidays).

"I had just stayed 3 days when one early morning Yemi woke me up that I had to leave as his brother was coming back that day. I was confused with my phone. So, I called Chisom who was my best friend at the time, and she said, bring your things to Ago Palace Way (my first time there).

"I went, saw the dad, explained my ordeal and he allowed me in, the rest they say is history. My first night in their house, I CRIED and CROED! If I write a book, Chisom and her family will take 15% of the chapters. I will never forget!"

Reactions trail man's experience with female friend

Nigerians were deeply moved by the man's heartfelt story, sharing similar experiences of kindness and generosity.

Obie said:

"Thinking about it, I haven’t met a bad Chisom."

Ifiok said:

"Have you ever tried to find out the meaning of Chisom?"

Osita Duru reacted:

"You just earned a follow. I love grateful people."

Tosin said:

"God bless Chisom. So touched by this your story. Thank God you never went home."

Neme Onuoha said:

"Wow. It's so nice nd heartwarming seeing sum1 appreciating the love/kindness shown to him in the past."

Jhudi_nwa said:

"There are hearts that will touch your life and you will never forget that kindness."

Elclassico added:

"Just followed you. Keep it up. Better things have started happening to you. Amen."

See the post below:

Good Samaritan gives homeless man shelter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Good Samaritan identified as BI Phakathi assisted a homeless man with accommodation.

The famous film director and motivational speaker followed a homeless man who collects dumped cans for a living.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng