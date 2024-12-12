Ola of Lagos motivated his fans with the story of how he helped transform his father's story and life from that of lack to surplus

He said his dad had never been to an airport before, but his first flight was an international trip to Mecca, a place he had always dreamed of visiting

This stirred praises from his fans for celebrating his dad and sharing his inspiring story

Social media influencer Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as Ola of Lagos, has shared how he elevated his dad to become a house owner and travel by air for the first time.

He shared this on his Instagram handle, which he described as motivating those striving to make their parents happy rather than giving up.

Ola of Lagos with his dad after his elevation. Photo credit: @_Ola_of_Lagos_.

The luxury reviewer posted pictures of his dad and him together in a Muslim prayer outfit at Mecca.

According to him, his dad's first trip by air was to a place he had loved to visit.

He said:

My father, Mr Akinwande, had never in his life been near an airport, let alone flown on a plane. His very first flight was not just international but to a place he had dreamed of visiting all his life. He never imagined he could own a single block, but today, he owns a house. Ola of Lagos added that his dad who worked tirelessly to ensure they had three square meals as a bike man now drives his own car and owns multiple businesses.

He added:

My dad's story is a huge source of motivation for me. He never thought he could achieve all this in his lifetime, but Alhamdulillah. I pray we are all able to make our parents happy and prioritize them above all else. If you're having a bad day, I hope this serves as a little motivation: don't give up; it's never too late. May Allah bless us all, Insha Allah. Ameen.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Ola of Lagos's action to dad

Social media users have joined the YouTuber to celebrate his dad for ensuring the family lacked nothing despite the little he had.

@tee9_official

Allah Akbar. May almighty Allah make it easy for each and everyone of us who believe in his miracle

@oluwa_dee019

This is one of the reasons why I can't give up you sir .....love

@maanga_afrika

I never thought Ola is a Muslim Mashaallah your story is really motivating

@azzad

Which favors of your lord can you deny?

@emmabossz_of_emsx

Finally seen a post appreciating fathers online

@obaksolo

Macha Allah

@harleesha_

Alhamdulillah. Mashaallah

Ola of Lagos receives N20 million from Don Jazzy

Ola of Lagos expressed joy after receiving N20 million from Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy.

He shared the happy moment with his fans on his social media handle and thanked the Mavin record boss for the generosity.

He has since received warm greetings from colleagues, influencers and fans for the gift.

