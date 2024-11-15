Actress Tawa Ajisefini has shared the ordeal she passed through before welcoming her baby earlier this year

During an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she noted that she was trolled online anytime she posted about happiness

Her video sparked sympathy from her fans who reacted in the comment section and advised the moviemaker

Nollywood actress Tawa AJisefini has opened up about the things she passed through before she became a mother.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress welcomed her baby this year and shared images from the hospital.

She was a guest on Biola Bayo's podcast, where she spoke about her marriage and growing up.

According to her, she was trolled online anytime she shared a post about happiness. Critics will call her barren and use her challenge to taunt her.

She noted that the attitude brought tears to her eyes.

Tawa Ajisefini speaks about her marriage

In the recording, she noted that she got married when she was 30, and she married her husband as a pure lady.

The movie star added that she doesn't like men and stayed away from having a relationship till she was 30 years.

Tawa Ajisefini speaks about her dad, Akindele

Also in the video, she said that she first met her father when she was eight years old, and she didn't see him against till she was 30 years.

She mentioned that she met Funke Akindele when she graduated from school and worked with her.

The movie star added that Akindele helped her to produce a movie.

Recall that Ajisefini's morality was questioned years ago. She had to defend herself and noted that her husband was the only man she had slept with.

What fans said about Ajisefini's video

Reactions have trailed the interview of the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

