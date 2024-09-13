Portable has welcomed his second child, a daughter, with his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple

This happened months after Portable revealed that he was expecting a kid with the actress, whom he chastised for concealing the pregnancy

In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared maternity moments of mother and child, expressing his appreciation to God

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, and his third baby mama, Nollywood actress Ashabi Simple, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

The overjoyed musician rushed to social media to share the happy news, thanking God for blessing his family yet again.

Portable and 4th baby mama welcome their second child. Credit: @portablebaeby

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Portable thanked God for not disappointing them and praised Ashabi Simple's strength and devotion.

He affectionately called her "Mummy Akoi" and swore to stay loyal to her.

The post, which was loaded with emojis, praised the arrival of the third princess and thanked God for her safe delivery.

Portable, who already has children from several partnerships, continued to express his love and appreciation for his expanding family.

The arrival of this infant contributed to the Badmus family's delight as they welcomed their new addition, affectionately known as "Omo Ogo."

"ZAzuu With heart full of joy , we welcome our third princess to d world , thank you GOD for not shaming us eyitayo Alhamdulilahi 🙏 God bless you my woman ❤️ I fly 🦅with you forever," he wrote in part.

See his post below:

Portable and Ashabi Simple spur reactions

The singer's fans and well-wishers have since swamped the comment area with congratulations words, welcoming the new blessing in her life.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

feranmi_spiritual_empire:

"Congratulations olorun awo adasi fun wa."

iameniolamyde:

"Congrats to the entire Elizabeth Joyce family."

originson3:

"Nothing wey anyone wan talk…. Kurube buruku de dis guy hand. For all this pretty ladies to be allowing portable to climb them …. O ga ju. Congratulations on the arrival of your baby."

jahvhio_rapman:

"Na this one resemble portable pass … that her mouth go too sharp no be small … imagine new born babe with this tongue … 😂 Congrat idamu industry."

iwalewa_adeola:

"Una believe gistlover now or still doubting ?😂first person to let us know she was pregnant..congratulations to her pls portable if na Camry buy for her make she dey use ham waka."

queenkehha:

"After seeing ashabi’s post, I was thinking you finally have your first daughter, then immediately your post popped and I am seeing she is the 3rd girl ke many many congratulations."

dayochinotv:

"Portable no be werey ( facts ) I believe all his madness online na acting o . Cos if you calm down n study the way he takes care of his children n wives - u go know say portable na correct guy to be honest."

sir_bukoye_enterprise:

"Congratulations to you Mr BADMUS. Make una no dey put mouth for man and woman matter."

moh_yeen:

"Congratulations To the family of Elizabeth Joyce, but wait oo I’m seeing third princess, portable get 2 girl children before?"

Islamic cleric slams Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that an Islamic cleric showed his grievance towards the controversial singer Portable.

Reacting to the viral video of Portable slapping a pastor, the cleric said that though he was a Muslim, he wouldn't see such disrespect and allow it to slide.

He inquired about Portable's parents and asked if he indeed has elders at home. The cleric also noted that the Zeh Nation boss was like a son to him.

