Nyesom Wike's office in Abuja has been bombarded by some dramatic protesters over the non-implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for the six area councils' workers

The protesters included health professionals and teachers, in their hundreds, with different placards, marched from the Labour House in the Central Area

Wike has therefore summoned the area council chairmen and questioned their inability to implement the new minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has mounted a dramatic protest against Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)'s office, over the failure to immediately implement the N70,000 minimum wage for the six area councils' workers in the FCT.

The workers, who included health professionals and teachers, in their hundreds, with different placards, marched from the Labour House in the Central Area of Abuja to Wike's office in Area II. The aggrieved workers' solidarity and anti-government songs, decried what they described as an intentional neglect of their welfare by the FCT Administration.

Nyesom Wike's office is closed by NLC protesters Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Protesters in Abuja over the minimum wage

Protesters at the FCT complex were met with a locked entrance, as armed policemen stationed at the gate barred them from accessing the premises. In response, the labour group blocked movement in and out of the complex, demanding that Minister Wike personally address them.

Tensions rose when Mandate Secretary Lawrence Garki attempted to speak to the crowd but was met with loud jeers and chants of "thief, thief!" The protesters refused to listen, insisting that they would only speak with Wike.

The protesters expressed frustration with the government's perceived neglect and demanded the resignation or removal of the six Area Council chairmen. They accused the chairmen of indifference to workers' plights and failure to prioritise their welfare.

The NLC's key demand was the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, which they claimed had been agreed upon but not enforced by the FCT Administration for Area Council staff, including teachers and health workers.

Abuja protesters remain resolute

The protesters remained resolute, with one protester shouting, "We will not leave here until Wike comes out. We are tired of the lies and delays. Our people are suffering while the government continues to ignore us."

Speaking on the development, the minister summoned the council chairmen and wondered why they had failed to implement the new minimum wage, adding that they are acting without a conscience.

Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson to Wike, quoted the minister saying:

“I don’t know why people don’t have a conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children, and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries.”

See the full statement here:

When did Wike and Fubara's rift start?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has been at loggerheads with the governor, barely six months after leaving office explained that the lawmakers were about to impeach Governor Fubara when President Tinubu stepped in.

The minister explained that Rivers people should be worshipping President Tinubu for stepping up at the right time, adding that he was aware of the crisis that may erupt should Fubara be removed, but insisted that impeachment was constitutional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng