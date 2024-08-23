Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni and her husband Jamiu Alli have finally welcomed a child together

Just recently, news broke on social media of the movie star giving birth to a baby boy in America after many years of childlessness

The news was met with great celebration from Ajisefinni’s fans and celebrity colleagues as they used her as a point of contact for other hopeful mothers

Nigerian actress Tawa Ajisefinni and her husband Mayowa Jamiu Alli have now welcomed a child to the joy of fans.

In the late hours of August 22, 2024, news broke on social media that the movie star had finally given birth to a baby boy after many years of childlessness.

Fans celebrate Tawa Ajisefinni as she gives birth after years of childlessness. Photos: @biolabayo1

Actress Biola Bayo took the news to her official Instagam page to announce the great development to netizens, and she accompanied it with a series of post-birth photos of the new mum and her husband.

In one photo, Ajisefinni was seen cradling her baby as her husband stood beside her with a wide smile on his face.

Read Biola Bayo’s caption about the childbirth below:

“IT'S A BOY! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 After many years of waiting, God has finally blessed us with a bouncing boy from the throne of grace 🙏 Oh God, we're grateful 🙏 Welcome to the world, my prince charming 💙 ♥️ 💕 Congratulations to Mr&Mrs Alli.”

See the photos below:

Not stopping there, Biola Bayo also shared another video of the new mum before she gave birth to her son. The clip showed Tawa Ajisefinni rubbing her big baby bump and dancing happily with it.

See the adorable video below:

Tawa Ajisefinni shares babybump photos

Shortly after the news of Tawa Ajisefinni’s childbirth went viral, the movie star took to her social media page to make an official announcement.

The movie star posted a video clip consisting of different babybump photos. The new mum gave thanks to God in her caption while confirming that she gave birth to a baby boy.

She wrote:

“All I Have To Say Is Alhamdulilah Robil-Al-Amin 🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ose olorun anu 🤲🤲🧎‍♀️🙏🙏 It’s a boy 🧒 congratulations to us okomi @jamomayor.”

See the photos below:

Fans and celebs rejoice with Tawa Ajisefinni

Tawa Ajisefinni’s childbirth after many years of childlessness moved many of her fans and celebrity colleagues. A number of them took to social media to celebrate the good news. Read some of their comments below:

mo_bimpe:

“Bigggg congratulations sis . Oluwa Seun . May this joy be permanent 🙏.”

1stdayeventproduction:

“To God only be the glory. Congratulations to you and yours.”

Bigaunty4real:

“See me having goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations beautiful.”

Jewel_collectionz:

“The way am happy pass them 😍😍🙌. God of time and season 🙌.”

desolaafod:

“Congratulations 🎊.”

Jemeelahh_:

“Allahu akbar this is so beautiful.”

A_biola_:

“God is indeed never too late😍😍😍👍🏿.”

Lolaoge:

“Congratulationsssssss, Oluwaseun ooo, what God cannot do does not exist 🙌🙌🙌🙌, am so elated like❤️.”

lovethola514:

“I'm just too excited that I started crying 😢 😢😢 congratulations.”

omotoyo_oke:

“That feeling is priceless, have been there before but now I’m a mother to 2 beautiful children bless God! Congratulations 🥳 God bless you both.”

Liztrendycollections:

“Congratulations to her. I use her as a point of contact to every TTC woman. You are next in line.”

omeghie__:

“I am so happy for her 💃never been this happy for a stranger.”

bola____kafayat5:

“The God that answers your prayer will answer me too 😂😂 congrats tawa.”

Temmie_berrie:

“Congratulations to her and her family, may God answer all TTC mothers and put a smile on their faces soon 🙏🏽.”

Lamidegrace:

“I’m so happy for her… do this miracle for my friend turn sister 🙏🙏let her carry her own testimony this year🙏.”

adeoluolatomide:

“For her to use this particular song, then she's been waiting. God bless and keep the newborn. Amen.”

mohlumo_o:

“This one ehn I m so happy for her… congratulations @tawaajisefinni May God remember all the TTC mothers.”

Actress Biola Bayo's son turns 1

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Biola Bayo’s son, Toluwanini, clocked one to the joy of many fans on social media.

Recall that the movie star welcomed her child on April 9, 2023, after several failed surrogacy and IVF attempts. The news of his birth when his mother was 41 was met with joy and celebration.

To mark her special child’s first birthday, Biola Bayo shared a video of her cute little son rocking a white traditional outfit with royal beads before she and her husband joined him in the clip in matching attires.

